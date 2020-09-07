Fortnite: SypherPK reveals the best shotgun in Chapter 2 Season 4

Ali "SypherPK" Hassan is one of the most popular Fortnite streamers today, who is renowned for his educational commentary videos and useful insights about the game. He has amassed a stellar following over the course of his streaming career, with millions of followers across various social media platforms. He remains one of the few streamers who still continue to actively stream Fortnite, at a time when most of the professionals have left the game.

Having said that, in his most recent video, SypherPK revealed which was the best shotgun in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4, in his opinion.

The best shotgun in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4

Sypher begins the video by stating that there have been lot of misconceptions surrounding the shotguns in Fortnite and he hopes to clear that by the end of the video. He starts off by talking about the Combat Shotgun:

The combat is not what it used to be, so it used to have 10 shots , now it has 8 shots . Another important part is that it has a huge, huge damage reduction , so the most damage you can do to somebody with a body shot is 50 damage, it used to be 85.

The big good thing about the shotgun is that it has some range but because it's so weak , the range doesn't really matter. You should not use it, unless you absolutely have to ..even a legendary combat might seem appealing but it goes from a 50 damage to a 55.

My advice is wait until they potentially buff the combat.

He then goes on to compare the Charge and Pump Shotguns, as he lists a detailed set of pros and cons of both:

I'd be lying if I told you that in most situations you want to take the pump because of it's quick shot because of the fact that you don't have to charge it to get decent damage and it's reliable. The charge shotgun has a higher skill ceiling , requires a little bit more adjustment to your play style.

With the lower level shotguns, the charge shines a little bit more than the pump..when it comes to the great charge vs the great pump, the great charge when fully charged, can do a 180 headshot damage and around 100 body damage. The great pump however, does under 100 body shot damage and the max headshot damage is 140.

After this, he goes over more points in favour of the Fortnite Charge Shotgun:

The charge shotguns have more range ..I did some tests between the pump and the charge , from two tiles, the pump gets beaten by the charge , both without charge and with charged up shots . So the charge has way better range and more damage potential than the pump.

He then speaks about how personal preference plays a huge role in determining the best Fortnite shotgun and ends by saying:

The charge shotgun is one of the best defensive shotguns ...but if you like to play faster and more snappy with your edits, pump's gonna be your best friend in that situation.

Which Fortnite Season 4 shotgun is your favourite?

