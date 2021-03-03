Fortnite: Team 33 called out for poor choice of words after signing 8-year-old; Twitter users, pros allege it's fake

Every child who loves video games like Fortnite might dream of becoming a professional esports gamer. While only a handful see that dream come true, an eight-year-old from the United States just became the youngest paid Fortnite player after signing up with Team 33.

Joseph Deen, dubbed ’33 Gosu,’ received a top-notch setup that costs $5000 and a $33,000 signing bonus. Team 33 announced on Monday that the youngest professional esports players had just been signed under their management.

Joseph Deen has been playing Fortnite since he was four years old, and according to reports, was recognized by Team 33 approximately 18 months ago. However, despite his success, netizens raised concerns after the company put out an official statement after the signing.

In a quote, the company stated:

“We can groom him to be a top-level player at a young age and enter him in major cups immediately when he turns the appropriate age.”

The announcement immediately sparked outrage as Twitter users spoke out against the poor choice of words used. This comes as no surprise, given the most recent allegations against James Charles, which accuse him of grooming a 16-year-old teenager.

Many users pointed that using the word ‘grooming,’ while correct, was not an acceptable term for children. A better choice of words could have been used to convey the message.

Here are a few reactions from Twitter users:

Not the bestttttt choice of words 😬 pic.twitter.com/r6pN8je0PF — Acestrats (@AceStrats) March 2, 2021

Yeah right idk why — Josiah Dela Rosa (@Josome18) March 2, 2021

Hold uppppppp they wanna groom him??? 👋 pic.twitter.com/DCVqbYUfTd — AbyssalVenom (@AbyssalVenom) March 2, 2021

Despite the company clearly stating that they would groom Joseph Deen by helping him develop professional gaming skills, it seems the statement came out as something else entirely.

Irrespective of the truth, one Twitter user wrote:

"I feel bad for him. They want to train him into becoming a pro instead of him making that decision himself. He is forced to do something for a fake organization that is only using him for clout."

Did Team 33 actually sign an eight-year-old to its Fortnite roaster?

Following the fiasco of the organization's poor choice of words, users pointed out that the website might actually be a scam.

Oh man here we go again, BBC now covering the mystery 8-year old Fortnite Pro that not a single Fortnite Pro has ever heard of pic.twitter.com/oKrb2ibUIl — Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky) March 2, 2021

The Fortnite community is one of the most well-knit in the gaming industry. Having said that, a lot of individuals pointed out that no professional Fortnite player has heard about Joseph Deen or even Team 33.

Here's what a few Twitter users have to say:

random kid who got signed to a random org noone has heard about — AlloyFPS (@AlloyFPS) March 2, 2021

looking through their site right now -- is this some kind of elaborate investor fraud or something? wtf is this? pic.twitter.com/Pgk53S9v7n — Owen M. Roe (@OwenMRoe) March 2, 2021

Yeah I saw the tour it doesn’t have a single pc in there — SHVR Mekitza (@mekitza) March 2, 2021

This has to be a joke right? LOL — XTRA Furious (@Furiouss) March 2, 2021

People are still visibly confused about how an unknown 8-year-old Fortnite player signed with Team 33, an esports team that barely anyone has heard about. Only time will reveal the truth.

