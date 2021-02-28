James Charles Grooming allegations: Trisha Paytas blasts people defending James, says they're mentally underdeveloped

The recent incident involving James Charles grooming a minor has left the internet in a frenzy. This is not the first time that James Charles has been in hot water. Barely a month ago, he faced backlash after defending alleged sexual offender Ondreaz Lopez.
In a recent tweet, Trisha Paytas came out swinging at James Charles grooming allegations and shut down fans who supported the controversial YouTuber. In her Tweet, she says,
"Anyone defending James Charles right now is probably underdeveloped mentally as well (very young)-know that this is not appropriate. It's not ok. Grown adults have no business flirting with you. Children see this as cool because they idolize. They're long-term damaging consequences."
Despite her making a valid point, some Twitter users had mixed reactions about the whole situation and stated that James was only partly to blame for the incident.
Here are a few tweets from users:
Despite severe backlash from the internet, many fans consider the James Charles grooming incident to be blown out of proportion and believe that the minor has to be held accountable as well.
How did the 'James Charles Grooming' incident start?
A conversation that began casually ended up leading to the James Charles grooming incident, in which the makeup guru sent explicit pictures to a minor.
The accuser, who goes by the name of Isaiyah, recently took to social media and alleged that James had pressurized him into sending lewd pictures of himself via social media.
The traumatized teenager stated,
"After sending me that first picture of his body explicitly, he sent me multiple after that. I was getting really uncomfortable so I told him my age , I told him I'm 16, meanwhile he's 21 , he's a grown man. After telling him no, he kept on asking me for pictures and videos of body hair and me flexing and stuff."
Following the allegations, James put out a statement to clear his name. However, the Tweet was met with mixed reactions from fans and onlookers. Here are a few of them:
It's unclear as to what will happen next, but this is not the first time that grooming allegations have surfaced against James Charles. He has been accused of sending unsolicited pictures and pressurizing men in the past as well.
Owing to the past incidents, fans are not convinced that he didn't know the boy was a minor. As of now, there are no further updates from either side. Only time will tell how this plays out.