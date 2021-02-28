James Charles Grooming allegations: Trisha Paytas blasts people defending James, says they're mentally underdeveloped

The recent incident involving James Charles grooming a minor has left the internet in a frenzy. This is not the first time that James Charles has been in hot water. Barely a month ago, he faced backlash after defending alleged sexual offender Ondreaz Lopez.

In a recent tweet, Trisha Paytas came out swinging at James Charles grooming allegations and shut down fans who supported the controversial YouTuber. In her Tweet, she says,

"Anyone defending James Charles right now is probably underdeveloped mentally as well (very young)-know that this is not appropriate. It's not ok. Grown adults have no business flirting with you. Children see this as cool because they idolize. They're long-term damaging consequences."

Despite her making a valid point, some Twitter users had mixed reactions about the whole situation and stated that James was only partly to blame for the incident.

Here are a few tweets from users:

At some point you need to ask yourself “why does this adult want to be friends with ME? A MINOR?” Is there no adults to befriend? — Ian {REBIRTHED} (@E_boyee) February 27, 2021

It’s a child that idolized him. Of course they would lie, James is in the wrong he should not have sent unsolicited pictures without doing adequate research about them with his fame — Gabrielle English (@Gab_ri_e11e) February 27, 2021

Are you fr? People in hs rn look older than me and I’m almost 26 — P Lyn👸🏼 (@Plyn_xoxo) February 27, 2021

I’m ABSOLUTELY not ok with people grooming but this was not grooming. James believed he was communicating with someone who was of age. Sure he should be more careful with who he talks to but it’s not his fault that the person lied. I don’t even like James but the guy lied. Shame. — Kai (@MarmaladeChild) February 27, 2021

The fact that he has a younger brother, I took this tweet in a horrible way. Looked up what his younger brother looked like and.. I mean... you aren’t wrong which is fucking horrible if you think about it. — Destiny (@deztiby) February 27, 2021

And, i mean, how horny and desperate do you have to be for other ppl’s nudes that you forget to first make sure they’re a consenting adult? Specially when you’re famous, have had similar scandals in the past, have seen others make the same mistake? — 🚀 Jaeger Bombastic (@Tsukkoyomi) February 27, 2021

Hold teens accountable, period — Avuhree✨ (@AveryD13) February 27, 2021

Despite severe backlash from the internet, many fans consider the James Charles grooming incident to be blown out of proportion and believe that the minor has to be held accountable as well.

How did the 'James Charles Grooming' incident start?

A conversation that began casually ended up leading to the James Charles grooming incident, in which the makeup guru sent explicit pictures to a minor.

The accuser, who goes by the name of Isaiyah, recently took to social media and alleged that James had pressurized him into sending lewd pictures of himself via social media.

The traumatized teenager stated,

"After sending me that first picture of his body explicitly, he sent me multiple after that. I was getting really uncomfortable so I told him my age , I told him I'm 16, meanwhile he's 21 , he's a grown man. After telling him no, he kept on asking me for pictures and videos of body hair and me flexing and stuff."

Following the allegations, James put out a statement to clear his name. However, the Tweet was met with mixed reactions from fans and onlookers. Here are a few of them:

You are friends with nikita dragun (25), a person who is attracted to a minor (Alejandro Rosario) and waited for him to turn 18, that’s predator behavior and you know that, so I wouldn’t be surprised if you are a predator too, you already done shit like this in the past — gorgeousgal (@akagorgal) February 26, 2021

Honestly who you hang around or associate yourself w tells a lot ab a person — hinga ding durgen (@iammfs2) February 26, 2021

These trend of James just speaking to teenagers on social media and being sexual with them needs to stop! — Sinegugu Magadla (@GuguGP) February 27, 2021

Why was the 16 year old texting James in the first place if he knew James’ age? He should have known better to begin with. — jenny g. 🦋 (@j_ennyg02) February 27, 2021

If you hate James just say that 🙄, this is clearly something that has happened to him multiple times tf!!! — Yasmeen Ghauri ✨ (@riman_esseta) February 26, 2021

He lied about being 18? And James wanted to put his side of the story to clear things up, did you not read the paragraph? — Shay :) || 2 million saplings 🌱❤️ (@Electrixxty) February 26, 2021

his age is in his bio tho... it’s been said 16 — Isabella Joy (@isabellaxjoyy) February 26, 2021

he asked his age, made sure that he was of age, and knew the consequences. what do you want more from him?! he just wants to meet new people and to not be single. i don’t see any problem with that. — liviah🏳️‍🌈😜 (@whoisliviah) February 27, 2021

It's unclear as to what will happen next, but this is not the first time that grooming allegations have surfaced against James Charles. He has been accused of sending unsolicited pictures and pressurizing men in the past as well.

Owing to the past incidents, fans are not convinced that he didn't know the boy was a minor. As of now, there are no further updates from either side. Only time will tell how this plays out.