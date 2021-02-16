Fortnite teases the return of Lucky Landing in a new loading screen after the 15.40 update

Players have received a new loading screen for Vi in Fortnite's 15.40 update. Fortnite Crew subscribers received Vi's skin for the month of February. Vi is a member of the Fox clan.

The 15.40 Fortnite update was quite underwhelming, but it did bring back an old weapon from the vault. It also teased something new.

Fortnite 15.40 update teases Lucky Landing

a new loading screen for VI btw pic.twitter.com/86SLqSnpEP — XTigerHyperX - Fortnite Leaks (@XTigerHyperX) February 16, 2021

The way Fortnite built the hype before releasing Vi was quite a sight. With every image Fortnite used to tease the arrival of Vi, a POI which looks like Lucky Landing was also teased.

The hype around the POI had died down, but with Vi's loading screen, it's being speculated that Epic Games will release a POI related to Lucky Landing soon.

why can’t we get a poi like this, it’s so pretty. pic.twitter.com/dBeGblXgBk — Bullzye ☆ (@ItzBullzye) February 16, 2021

Lucky Landing probably won't return to its original form. It will mostly be merged with some other POI.

The famous POI, Tilted Towers, returned to the game in Chapter 2 Season 5 and is now being called the Salty Towers. There's a chance that the same might happen with Lucky Landing.

Next season probably — Chris (@Xistiansss) February 16, 2021

Lucky Meadows?



Misty Landing? — WAA - Little Nightmares Enthusiast (@Wombatattackart) February 16, 2021

Fortnite is paying a lot of attention to the Fox Clan currently. This suggests that there could be some Fox Clan-themed content dropping on Fortnite soon.

The teaser also mentioned that something evil was tracking down the Fox Clan. The villain for this season hasn't been released yet. There's a good chance that the person tracking the Fox Clan will be the big bad for Season 5 Chapter 2 in Fortnite.

There's still a month left for the current chapter in Fortnite to conclude. It looks like there may be a few more updates before the season ends.

The next update will probably be related to the Fox Clan. Players may even receive the Lucky Landing POI, but it's all speculation for now.