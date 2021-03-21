Fortnite: The art of W-Keying opponents and actually winning, here is how its done

W-Keying is probably one of the most advanced techniques in Fortnite. It takes a lot of skill to master, but once mastered, it can help players get eliminations with ease.

W-Keying in Fortnite involves applying continuous pressure on players without giving them a chance to heal or allowing them to escape sticky situations.

This technique focuses heavily on the editing skills of a player. The faster a player can edit, the quicker they can master W-Keying.

The art of W-Keying like a pro in Fortnite

W-Keying in Fortnite involves mastering a few techniques such as piece control and peeking. While continuous fire can be used to apply pressure on someone, it's not really the most effective way to apply pressure if someone has boxed themselves up. That's where piece control comes in.

Piece control basically refers to the art of controlling structures in close proximity to maximize eliminations. In simple terms, piece control in Fortnite means restricting an opponent's movement using builds.

When it comes to W-Keying in Fortnite, most pro players usually slide in a structure into the opponent's box while hacking away at their walls. This is usually coupled with players building up another box beside the opponents box and then entering the first box for elimination.

Some pros don't build the second box. They just move to the side and wait for the opponent to expose themselves before picking them off easily.

To put a structure inside another box, players need to approach the box and crouch while looking to their lower left. Players then need to let go of the crouch and flick in the opposite direction, which in turn will get the structure inside the box. Players need to keep hold onto the W-Key at all times while doing this.

This technique can also be used as a counter piece control because no decent player will allow an opponent to piece control a box and get away with it.

Certain players may find the crouch technique slightly difficult to master. To take care of that, there's an alternate method.

Players can easily get their builds inside an opponents' box by just placing their crosshair at the lower end of the box. This only works if there's no wall or floor below the box in question. If there is, the structure needs to be edited or destroyed for this trick to work.

not really the best clip but i am working on my right hand peek, this was btw in the flash cup with @ChiefStinkyFN #Fortnite #fortnitegame #fortnitegamplay pic.twitter.com/OmvYBfg3us — DoingDoing_ (@DoingDoingFn) February 11, 2021

And finally, there's peeking. Peeking happens to be one of the most basic methods of W-Keying in Fortnite. Players need to master jumping to the left after making their standard right hand peek build. Not only does this bring them more cover, but it also gives them a larger area to peek into on the right-hand side.

These are a few W-Keying techniques in Fortnite. Although it does take some time for people to master these techniques, players can get better at W-Keying in Fortnite with time.