Fortnite: The Top 5 most disliked additions that almost broke the game

For all the things that Fortnite does right, it seemingly does just as many things wrong. There is no denying that the battle royale is an iconic game. It has made the genre relevant in the world scene, and given so many players a stairway to stardom.

However, there are just some things that Fortnite should have stayed away from. Balance issues, items that no one asked for, and mechanics that are simply just broken, have plagued the game since the start. This hasn't stopped players from dropping onto the island, but it has certainly made them vocal about the state of the game on various instances.

5 most disliked and broken Fortnite additions

#5 – Boogie Bombs

(Image Credit: Epic Games)

Boogie Bombs are a Fortnite staple. These disco dancing utility items though, can be a bit of a mess. Reintroduced in Chapter 2, Season 4, they seem to have taken a step back in terms of ridiculousness. Orignally, Boogie Bombs were awful. Players would be stuck dancing with no way to fire or build for what seemed like ages. It was just plain unfair.

#4 – Guided Missile

(Image Credit: Epic Games)

Advertisement

The Guided Missile was fun, but generally disliked. Rocket riding from an RPG was great. With a Guided Missile though, it became far too powerful. Players could ride the missile and cover massive distances. The fact that it didn't hurt teammates meant that someone riding it could get taken to an enemy's build. As the build gets hit by the missile, the teammate was left undamaged, which then allowed for an easy kill.

#3 – Mechs

(Image Credit: Epic Games)

People were so excited to see the B.R.U.T.E. Mechs enter Fortnite. Until they actually entered the game, that is. The Mechs were nearly indestructible. They could fire rockets, stomp on players, and literally 'carry' a player from start to finish. The only positive was that solo players could not move and shoot at the same time. The Mechs were disliked by casual players, streamers, and pro players alike.

Advertisement

#2 – Planes

(Image Credit: Epic Games)

The Planes were really a fun addition to Fortnite. Unfortunately, they were extremely abused at first. Too many were found on the island.

It took a lot to destroy them to start with, and when they blew up, the pilot didn't take any damage, safely gliding to the ground. Players easily could break down builds and fly above the last circles, just waiting it out, or crashing into the final enemy.

#1 – Infinity Blade

(Image Credit: Epic Games)

This will forever be the worst thing Fortnite ever did. The Infinity Blade boosted health and shields, gave players a health siphon with each kill, and allowed them to jump crazy distances to attack. Whoever had this weapon could wipe out the entire lobby of players for the Victory Royale with ease. The most insane part was that Epic Games kept it in for a forthcoming Fortnite competitive event. They didn't nerf it or remove it, and players had to compete with this weapon being available in the loot pool.