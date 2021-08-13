Fortnite TikToker knocks player in the Battle Bus from Spawn Island: Real or fake?

Fortnite players leave no opportunity to eliminate their opponents with the help of trick shots. They require a lot of practice, and are undoubtedly a great way to pass time in the game.

Over the years, there have been a plethora of Fortnite trick shot videos that went viral on the internet. These include the times when creators such as LazarBeam spent hours trick shooting others with hoverboards.

Hoverboards in Fortnite were great for trick shots (Image via Epic Games)

A Fortnite video that recently went viral showcased a sniper shot from Spawn Island. To everyone's surprise, this sniper shot eliminated a player on the Battle Bus.

However, is this incident too good to be true?

Is it possible to snipe players on the Battle Bus in Fortnite?

The video of the sniper shot from Spawn Island spread like wildfire on TikTok. It has over 2 million likes and 25,000 comments at the moment.

One of the biggest reasons that convinced the viewers about the video's authenticity was the killfeed. As soon as @codeaid sniped at someone on the Battle Bus, the killfeed displayed it.

Spawn Island in Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

To make things even more interesting, many players shared their experiences when they were somehow eliminated from the Battle Bus. However, this must have been due to an unintentional glitch in Fortnite.

The viral TikTok clip is most probably a hoax

Prominent Fortnite creator GKI also recently came across the viral TikTok clip. As expected, he investigated the video by recreating the same scenario.

When GKI sniped one second before the Battle Bus' launch, it didn't knock any players. The YouTuber concluded that the original video by user codeaid was fake.

@codeaid might have used an editing software or a green screen. This is an easy task, and even GKI could do it with ease.

Regardless, the viral TikTok clip hit fans around the world with nostalgia. Such clips are very frequent in the community, and the players remembered the times when they were fooled by them.

Back in Season 1, a popular video showcased a player eliminating everyone on the Battle Bus with an RPG shot. After millions of Fortnite players tried to recreate this, it was found that the video was fake.

All in all, it is safe to assume that such fake clips will keep going viral even when the new Chapter 2 - Season 8 of Fortnite drops.

Also Read: How to get Free Guy Fortnite emote for free

Edited by Sabine Algur