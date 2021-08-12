How to get Free Guy Fortnite emote for free

Fortnite's emote pool just deepened with the Free Guy emote that comes from the new video game movie, Free Guy. Players can grab this emote themselves for free with a few simple steps so they can dance and speak as Ryan Reynolds, telling others to have a great day.

Dozens of other emotes take inspiration from films, popular stars and other forms of media and have seen great success across the fan base. Luckily, Fortnite players won't need to dish out any V-Bucks to obtain this emote: All they have to do is participate in the Free Guy challenges.

Unlocking the Free Guy emote in Fortnite for free

The latest quest bundle hit Fortnite instructing players to perform various tasks and is labeled the Cashier Controller quest chain. While none of these individual challenges reward any loot, completing five of them will grant players the Good Guy emote from the movie Free Guy.

For the first quest, players simply need to be struck by a vehicle, something that Guy experiences in the movie. Next, there are several spots to place coins around the map for another challenge, some in big locations like Pleasant Park.

The following quest requires a teammate, as players need to revive or reboot a friend after they are downed for whatever reason. Alternatively, Fortnite players can choose chaos and start a fire (at a campfire) by themselves.

Taking melee damage can be rather difficult in Fortnite, but one of the Free Guy quests requires players to get up close and personal to satisfy the requirements. Upon landing, try whacking enemies early on when they don't have a ranged weapon equipped, and they're sure to hit back.

Lastly, players can talk to any Fortnite NPC to complete another quest. Finishing all the five quests mentioned before will unlock the Good Guy emote as well as another quest that tells players to use the emote around others in hopes of spreading a little positivity.

