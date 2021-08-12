Fortnite Week 10 Challenges (Chapter 2, Season 7): Full list and how to compelte them

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 is nearing a dramatic ending. In the meantime, there are a few weeks of challenges left to complete and earn battle stars. With the new battle pass mechanic, this can get players the rewards they want from the battle pass. Fortnite Week 10's challenges will go live very soon, so here's the full list and how to complete them.

Fortnite Week 10 challenges

The Fortnite Week 10 Legendary Quests are:

Get Slone’s orders from a payphone (1) – 15,000 XP

Damage an opponent in the Slurpy Swamp abduction site (1) – 45,000 XP

Collect a Grab-itron (1) – 30,000 XP

Place video cameras at different landing ship locations (3) – 30,000 XP

Visit an Abductor (1) – 30,000 XP

Visit Slurp Factory inside the Mothership (1) – 30,000 XP

Getting Slone's orders from a payphone is pretty much a weekly occurrence. Payphones are scattered across the map and will ring when Fortnite players get close to them, so it's a pretty straightforward challenge. Damaging an opponent in the Slurpy Swamp abduction site is too. Just hit the enemy once while in Slurpy Swamp and that one will be completed.

The Grab-Itron, the latest IO weapon to join the game, can be found in chests. It has a better chance of spawning in an IO chest. As for placing video cameras, there are three spots to do so, and they're all in Retail Row.

At the cluster of small trees to the north of the Noms store

At the side of the road to the southeastern corner

At the foot of the large trees to the south of the basketball court

Slurpy Swamp is now fully abducted and is inside the mothership, the mothership will now move to the next POI which is either Coral Castle or Corny Complex (it seems like they changed the order)



Drop your guesses for the next POI out of those 2.. pic.twitter.com/JL84lDkoOq — HYPEX  (@HYPEX) August 10, 2021

The last two can be completed in conjunction, as players can take the abductor to the mothership to visit the factory. The Fortnite Epic Quests for Week 10 are:

Use the Grab-itron or saucer’s abductor beam to deliver a tractor to Hayseed’s Farm (1) – 30,000 XP

Travel in an Inflate-A-Bull (200) – 30,000 XP

Visit Guardian Towers (3) – 30,000 XP

Catch a gun while fishing (1) – 30,000 XP

Outlast opponents (200) – 30,000 XP

Eliminations at close range (1) 30,000 XP

Damage Doctor Slone (50) – 30,000 XP

There will be a tractor in Corny Complex, making the trip to Hayseed's Farm a shorter one. Inflate-A-Bulls can be acquired from any chest, but have a better spawn chance in IO chests. Once they're acquired, Fortnite players will need to bounce around for 200 meters.

There are six different guardian towers in Fortnite. Players will need to visit three of them. They are located at:

Guardian of the Sea: To the northeast of Pleasant Park

Guardian of the Fields: To the east of The Orchard

Guardian of the Mountains: To the northwest of Retail Row

Guardian of the Lake: In the middle of the lake to the northwest of Misty Meadows

Guardian of the Woods: On the western side of Weeping Woods

Guardian of the Bay: To the northeast of Believer Beach

Catching a gun while fishing will just take some time. Outlasting opponents will just require a few matches of regular playtime. Close range eliminations can be easily acquired at certain POIs at the beginning of the match. Doctor Slone is located at Corny Complex and needs to be hit just once.

Doctor Slone. Image via Epic Games

These Fortnite challenges will go live at 10 am EST.

