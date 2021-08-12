Fortnite Guardian Towers location: Where to find and visit the Guardian Towers in Fortnite Season 7

A remembrance of Fortnite Season 6, the Guardian Towers have been a talking point for loopers for quite some time now. Despite fan theories running wild about them, no one knows what they are for.

In the past, some players had suggested that they had something to do with Kevin. However, others now believe that they are linked to the alien invaders.

If you connect all 6 guardian towers on the map, you get the alien symbol! Does this have anything to do with the aliens in season 7, what do you think? #Fortnite #teaser #leaks #Fortniteleaks #news pic.twitter.com/jKvK6W7kWU — Fortnite Leaks & News (@FN_LeaksNews) June 1, 2021

Irrespective of the facts, an enigmatic Fortnite NPC, known as Bunker Jonesy, has taken a sudden interest in these structures.

In order to unravel the mystery, he's looking for volunteers to visit three Guardian Towers on the island. Loopers who manage to complete the task will be rewarded with 30,000 experience points and a trip down memory lane.

Note: Fortnite Week 10 Epic Challenges will go live on August 12, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

How to complete the "Visit the Guardian Towers" Fortnite Week 10 Epic challenge

In order to complete this challenge, players need to visit any three of the six Guardian Towers present on the island. This challenge is not bound to a single match, and players can complete it in multiple attempts.

The task at hand is rather easy. With a bit of planning, players can complete the challenge in a single match or two at the most.

This article will discuss an easy strategy for players to complete this challenge.

How to visit the Guardian Towers in Fortnite Season 7

Since there is a lot of activity going on towards the northern part of the island, loopers should avoid the top three Guardian Towers. Instead, they should focus on visiting the ones in the southern part of the island.

Players should land in Weeping Woods, visit the tower at the location, and rotate northeast towards the second Guardian Tower located next to Lazy Lake Island.

From this POI, players can travel south of Lazy Lake, find a vehicle and drive towards the third Guardian Tower located north of Retail Row.

Guardian Towers locations:

North of Retail Row West of Lazy Lake island or East of Hydro 16 West side of Weeping Woods Northeast of Believer Beach Northeast of Pleasant Park Northeast of Corny Complex

