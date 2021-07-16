Fortnite player's genius "NPC strategy" is the best way to get kills in Season 7

From being pushed into the storm using Mothership weapons exploits to being shot at relentlessly by an alien saucer, there is no shortage of ways in which players can get eliminated in Fortnite Season 7.

Despite the numerous dangers of each season and the perils that lurk around every corner, most players will adapt in due course of time and eventually manage to secure a victory royal through perseverance or at the very least get a couple of eliminations before being taken down by an opponent.

While most players will have a variety of strategies to win rounds of Fortnite, others depend on brute force and overwhelming firepower to subdue opponents. However, one Fortnite player discovered a rather creative and cheeky way to get eliminations in Fortnite.

Becoming Fortnite's Dummy NPC

A Fortnite player known as MrDoontoo shared a clip on Reddit that sent the community into a laugh riot. While other players were busy strategizing and planning how to get eliminations, this particular player was setting up a simple yet effective trap for unsuspecting opponents.

Day 40 of Fortnite Season 7: No one suspects a thing

Rather than try and play offensively or defensively in Solo lobbies, this Fortnite player decided to simply blend in with the environment by standing in the open while disguising the character as an NPC from Fortnite Season 6.

Loopers who play daily will be well aware that the NPC, known as "Dummy," has been removed from the current season and would probably open fire on anyone who tried to pose as the NPC.

However, not everyone would be aware of this, due to which players are bound to approach a "Dummy NPC" juggling in the middle of nowhere, thinking it to be some sort of secret in-game mini-event, only to be horrified when it opens fire at point-blank range with a shotgun.

In the video showcased, all engagements ended with the "Dummy" winning. However, it goes without saying that some players will indeed open fire on suspicion and get the jump on this elusive trick. According to MrDoontoo, the trick is overpowered when done right. The user wrote:

"This might be the most overpowered hiding strat because it works almost anywhere!"

How to do the"Dummy Trick" in-game

Here are some tips from MrDoontoo to players who would like to try out the trick in-game:

Use an iconic Fortnite original character that doesn't get used a lot. Dummy is a great example; Rippley is another.

Use an emote that also doesn't get used a lot but gives room for plausible joining. The aim is trying to mimic the NPCs that let you join in on the emote, so something like juggling is perfect. Laugh it up is not.

Stand at any significant location. Gas stations, huts, bridges, playgrounds, anywhere plausible for an NPC

It takes a small amount of time after the emote stops before being able to shoot. Most people can't process what's happening fast enough, so just wait and then shoot.

