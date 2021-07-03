Fortnite pros x2Twins face severe backlash after exploiting an in-game glitch, community calls for strict action

Throughout the years, loopers have experienced numerous glitches in Fortnite in-game. Some were purely cosmetic, others related to experienced points and a very small number of them were game-breaking.

Since Fortnite Season 7 began, game-breaking glitches have not really been a thing; until someone discovered how to glitch out the Mothership minigame weapon and subsequently bring it back to the Island.

The glitch was quickly picked up by Fortnite professionals Jesse and Jordan Eckley, better known as x2Twins, and they made a video about it. They showcased a step-by-step guide on how to execute it in-game and eventually even used it to win against the lobby.

Suffice to say, this has sent a lot of Fortnite community members into a tizzy, and they are now demanding that Epic Games take action against them.

x2Twins irk Fortnite Reddit community after exploring in-game glitch

The Fortnite community does embrace cosmetic and XP-related glitches, as they do not distort or harm other players in-game.

However, following the discovery of the Fortnite Stungun glitch and it subsequently being used in-game by x2Twins, the community wants Epic Games to take action against large content creators for showcasing these glitches to players. A member called u/Vegetable-Exercise24 sums up the situation stating:

"The issue is not that they did it. It is that they showed others how to do it. When big YouTubers showcase things that give you unfair advantages, it’s even worse because they have more viewers that will know about the glitch. They basically gave a tutorial on how to do it. Lachlan Power also did it but he didn’t show others how to get it."

Given that content creators reach out to millions of fans, showcasing a glitch that provides an unfair advantage is not really helping the community. When fans see content creators exploit these unfair glitches in public lobbies, it normalizes the act, and others will seek out to use these exploits as well.

Suffice to say, this creates an unpleasant gaming experience for numerous players. By the looks of it, while x2Twins and other content creators will be going scot-free. However, the consequences of their decisions could hurt Fortnite as a game.

