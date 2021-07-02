Fortnite Season 7 glitch is allowing players to get unreleased Alien Weapons

A recent bug with Fortnite's alien weaponry and Mothership mini-game gives players a wild ride through the game with items that can't be collected yet. As many have discovered, Season 7 has brought an insane amount of content revolving around the alien theme.

There are new weapons that can be crafted with Alien Nanites, IO Tech Weapons, and they more that deepen Fortnite's weapon pool. Two of these weapons/items can only be found inside the orb-collecting mini-game, the Alien Knockgun Launcher and Jetpack.

DonPija: So uhh i accidentaly got the alien weapon from the alien minigame and manage to get a win with it https://t.co/6Vm7qxwnLD — r/FortNiteBR bot (@rFortniteBot) July 2, 2021

Despite their exclusiveness within the Mothership, the glitch allows players to obtain these weapons in the main game.

Complex Fortnite glitch gives players unavailable weapons

For this glitch to work, players need to have a teammate of some sort, whether that be in Duos or Squad mode. Upon landing, players need to grab a gas can somewhere underneath one of the 3 Abductor ships.

Head to a wooden structure and shoot the gas can when the countdown to the storm's movement is at 2:21. The first player will down themselves as the alien beam attempts to suck them up.

Inside the Mothership, the second player needs to carry the first and wait until the reboot card drops. Run around with the player in hand so that the game doesn't revive them automatically, and be sure to pick them up inside the preparation chamber.

Once out of the mini-game, reboot the first player, and when they spawn, they should have the Alien Knockgun Launcher and Jetpack in their inventory. If successful, players can then run around as if they are still inside the mini-game.

Fortnite tends to fix glitches soon after they are discovered, so be sure to exploit this bug as soon as possible. It's unclear as of now how well the glitch works and if there's any wiggle room in the timing.

If Fortnite players are looking to have a bouncy edge in the game, this glitch will certainly reward it. Its complicated steps add a wacky twist to the game while it lasts.

