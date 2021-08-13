Top 5 fun Fortnite items that need to return in Chapter 2 Season 8

Fortnite is at its best when the game has fun aspects. While the overall game is fun on its own, adding fun items takes it to another level. With a game that can get as repetitive as Fortnite, spicing things up is a necessity. Players have been dropping into a 100 PVP Battle Royale game for several years, and one reason they've stuck around is because of fun additions.

Fortnite often vaults and unvaults items and weapons at various points to change things up. Sometimes they vault fun items. Here are five fun Fortnite items that need to return next season.

Fun items that should return to Fortnite

5. Planes

Following their tease in the Rift Tour event, planes may actually be making a return to Fortnite. Flying around the map was absolutely a fun thing, even if they were a little overpowered and divisive. Bringing them back in some capacity, even if it's just a Limited Time Mode, would make Season 8 pretty fun. Flying is fun to do in almost any game, and Fortnite already knows this.

I didn’t play the bottom one but that top one was lit. Planes were OP as shit but the game and state of fortnite was at a very high level https://t.co/GnjmDnGzfU — Yon Alexei (@YonAlexei) August 9, 2021

4. C4

C4 was one of the best explosive devices. Being able to time the explosion makes the weapon much better. There have been a lot of explosive devices in Fortnite that have come and gone, but none have been so unique. C4 could destroy a building at any moment, whenever the player wanted to. That can totally change the game and make it a lot more fun.

C4. Image via Epic Games

3. Golf carts

Golf carts were the first drivable vehicles in Fortnite. They could hold an entire squad in them. Now there are cars which can do the same, but cars aren't as fun as driving around on a golf cart with a squad. Golf carts and cars could totally coexist, and golf carts not requiring gas would be a nice tradeoff for not being as fast or safe as cars. Bringing them back would definitely add to the level of fun in the game.

Thank you Fortnite for putting golf carts in the game #PS4sharehttps://t.co/flrQ6VgTDV pic.twitter.com/5Rdaf4SEct — Xavier Saenz (@XSaenz_20) July 23, 2018

2. Bouncers

Bouncers being in the game provided very little tactical advantage. Yes, they could propel someone forward and that's definitely helpful when escaping the storm, but aside from that they weren't all that useful. They could throw a battle into chaos, which is where the true value lies. Fun. Bouncers are fun and adding them back to the game would be a great idea.

Bouncers. Image via Epic Games

1. Ballers

Ballers were and probably always will be the most fun vehicle. What's more fun than shooting around in a ball, occasionally scaling mountains? Not much. Vehicles have made the game a lot more fun, as evidenced by the inclusion of three different ones on this list. This vehicle in particular was head and shoulders above the competition in the fun category. Not to mention they were more protective than most other vehicles. Bringing ballers back would be a huge success.

Ballers. Image via Epic Games

Which of these would be the most fun?

