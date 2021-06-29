5 items that almost broke Fortnite and caused an uproar in the community

Fortnite adds and removes weapons all the time. It's part of how the titles stays fresh despite being a repetitive multiplayer game.

With players doing mostly the same things over and over again, it's important for Epic Games to do what they can to spice things up. That means adding new weapons and removing old ones.

Sometimes they hit it perfectly and please most everyone with the additions. Naturally, sometimes they miss badly and cause an uproar. These are often with overpowered weapons or items. Here are five times Fortnite did just that.

Fortnite items that caused an uproar

5. The Baller

Considered one of the worst vehicles added to the game, the baller was around in Fortnite Chapter 1 Seasons 8 and 9. This item allowed players to roll all over the map and even up hills and mountains with the grappling feature.

It was a great vehicle, but they were scarce, and fighting someone with one was a huge pain. The baller was a bit overpowered as far as vehicles go and was certainly divisive as some fans even miss the item.

This means nothing obviously but it still gives me hope we might see the baller back next season 🤞🏻 — Voltronic - Fortnite News & Discussions (@FnbrVolt) March 12, 2021

4. Infinity Blade

The Infinity Blade was an extremely overpowered weapon, highlighted by its Mythical rarity. There was only one in-game and the player who found it was automatically at a huge advantage. Some players liked it because it was so rare, and it wasn't an automatic win. Others hated it because it was overpowered and extremely rare.

Fortnite's Infinity Blade. Image via Steam Community

3. Guided Missile

Going all the way back to Fortnite Chapter 1 Season 3, the guided missile was the first time Fortnite really did this. The guided missile was insanely overpowered, as it offered players the chance to hide and seek out enemies with a missile.

Yes, the missile had a time limit before it exploded, but it was still the most overpowered item in the game. Many fans hated this and sent complaints, but people still used it and certainly enjoyed it when they had it. It did make for some really cool eliminations, though.

2. Lightsabers

Similar to the Infinity Blade, these weapons were pretty overpowered. They weren't as rare as that, but they were pretty powerful. While Star Wars fans definitely loved them, other players really didn't and it caused a rift in the community. These were short-lived, but they were pretty divisive in their time. Fortnite's Star Wars collaboration was hit or miss with fans, and these were a big part of it.

Star Wars x Fortnite. Image via Epic Games Store

1. The B.R.U.T.E.

This item was the most overpowered weapon that Fortnite has ever implemented. The giant behemoth was incredibly difficult to destroy and had missiles at its side. Players who had one were at the greatest advantage in Fortnite history. While its entry was short-lived and it will likely never return (since it was a Season-centric item), it is still the most hated Fortnite addition to date.

The B.R.U.T.E. Image via Venture Beat

Which is the most divisive addition to Fortnite?

Edited by Nikhil Vinod