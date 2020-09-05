Fortnite: Top 5 overpowered weapon load-outs in Chapter 2, Season 4

Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 4 is in full swing as Marvel heroes have taken over the island. With players testing out new weapon combinations, nothing beats the old tried-and-true weapon combos, but with new hero-based Mythic weapons, there's a wrench thrown in the works.

There are plenty of weapons to choose from in Fortnite. You just have to lucky enough to get hold of one. A select few load-out combinations can truly help dominate the competition. Fortnite Season 2, Chapter 4 has a handful of overpowered load-out combos. Let us have a look at five of them.

5 overpowered Fortnite weapon combos

#5 – Doom's Arcane Gauntlet & Doom's Mystical Bomb

(Image Credit: Epic Games)

Doctor Doom has the pleasure of receiving two of the new Mystic weapons in Fortnite. They can be used by players after defeating Doctor Doom in the new point of interest - Doom' Domain. The Arcane Gauntlet allows players to get a jump boost and shoot an unlimited barrage of energy blasts.

The Mystical Bomb launches a charged-up mega blast but has a cool-down too. Use that to start the battle and then finish it off with the Gauntlet blasts. That is one powerful weapon combo.

#4 – Sniper Rifle & Assault Rifle

(Image Credit: Epic Games)

Obtaining a higher rarity sniper rifle and assault rifle in Fortnite can make every player in the open wish not to catch your attention. In the right player's hands, this load-out combination can be extremely deadly, especially when the opponent is out of ammunition or equipments. Connecting a shot with the sniper rifle and then a few more with the assault rifle can bring down an enemy rather quickly.

#3 – Charged Shotgun & Tactical SMG

(Image Credit: Epic Games)

The charged shotgun is still considered a relatively new weapon in Fortnite. Teaming it up in your load-out with a tactical SMG is bound to rack up eliminations.

The charged shotgun does exactly what its name implies. The shot can be charged up to unleash a deadly blast by just pulling the trigger. If the charged shot hits but doesn't finish off an opponent, switching to the SMG would get the job done, which makes this combo an extremely potent one.

#2 – Rocket Launcher & Assault Rifle

(Image Credit: Epic Games)

This is a classic Fortnite weapon load-out combination. Rocket launchers are extremely rare nowadays. That makes this combo even more overpowered than ever before due to a low number of players having the means to accomplish it.

At any point in the game, players build massive structures to conduct their fights or protect themselves. Having a rocket launcher in one's arsenal is the best way to destroy these structures.

Rocket launchers can either open up structures or take them down completely. When an opponent gets exposed and possibly damaged after a fall, a quick burst of fire with the AR can help get a player the Victory Royale.

#1 – Pump Shotgun & Tactical SMG

(Image Credit: Epic Games)

With the infamous 'Double Pump' nerfed in Fortnite for quite some time, pairing a pump shotgun with a tactical SMG is almost just as scary.

This combination can work in one of several ways. The SMG or shotgun can be used to inflict some initial damage on an opponent before switching to the other weapon allows a player to finish off their opponent easily.

Another way to use the SMG is by destroying an opponent's build and then rushing in with the pump shotgun to lay onto them. This load-out combination is, hands down, the most overpowered in Fortnite.