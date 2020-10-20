Fortnite: Top 5 most overpowered weapons of all time

Fortnite weapons are iconic. Some of them become the meta, and everyone knows they are the weapons to use in order to get the Victory Royale. Meanwhile, others don't get picked up even if they lay on the ground or emerge from a chest.

Over the years, many Fortnite weapons were extremely overpowered. If a player got a hold of one of those weapons, it was basically game over for any opponent that crossed their path.

The following list of overpowered weapons only includes basic inventory weapons and not trap items, special weapons or Mythic weapons.

5 most overpowered Fortnite weapons of all time

5) Zapatron

(Image Credit: Epic Games)

The Zapatron was a real thing, despite many thinking it is a myth. It was only in Fortnite for a handful of days before being removed forever.

It was a legendary sniper rifle based off a weapon in the Save the World mode. It could drop an enemy with a single charge.

The Zapatron was only available in Supply Drops, which were disabled for a brief time. Once they came back, the weapon was nowhere to be found as it possibly harmed the game's balance.

4) LMG

The purple-colored Epic LMG is difficult to find in Fortnite's Chapter 2 Season 4. If a player can find it though, they can simply shred the entire island apart.

This LMG does some serious damage and is super overpowered. The magazine holds 100 rounds, and the weapon has a 208 DPS stat. That's enough to take down a whole squad with one magazine if you hit all of your shots.

3) Drum Gun

When the Drum Gun was first introduced in Fortnite, there had never been a weapon quite like it. The Drum Gun could be used as an assault rifle or even a shotgun. It was irreplaceable before any updates were made to change it.

Players could use it to pick off from a distance or just spray down enemies up close and personal.

2) Guided Missile

This is a Fortnite weapon that everyone thought was overpowered. Overall, the Guided Missile has had a rough history with its vaulting and unvaulting. When it arrived in the game though, it was an insane weapon to use.

Considering the Rocket Launcher's damage and the players' ability to choose precisely where the rocket hits, 'overpowered' might be an understatement.

1) Heavy Sniper

In the original Season 5 of Fortnite, the Heavy Sniper took the crown for overpowered weapons. If a player had half-full shields or less, one shot anywhere on their body was enough to eliminate them. Add to that the massive structure damage, and player's builds were simply useless when facing a Heavy Sniper.

One trick that really sealed the deal was shooting a rocket and then taking down the wall with the Heavy Sniper right before the rocket hit. This would allow the rocket to enter the build and do some serious damage.