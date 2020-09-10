Fortnite: Top 5 tryhard skins in Season 4

Tryhards appear in every game with an ounce of competitiveness. Originating in online gaming, a tryhard can show up just about anywhere. 'Tryhard' is a term for someone who takes things very seriously, no matter what, and always gives it 100% to win. In Fortnite, tryhards are found in nearly every lobby.

Fortnite tryhards are typically easy to spot, though. You don’t have to necessarily engage with the tryhard to know they are a tryhard. Fortnite’s special brand of tryhards typically wears a skin that gives it away. Also known as being “sweaty”, tryhards wear certain skins as a dead give-away to the level of effort they are about to give.

5 tryhards skin in Fortnite Season 4

#5 Batman

Batman (Image Credit: Epic Games)

Fortnite Season 4’s theme is completely based around Marvel Comics. That is why using a Batman skin is right up there on the tryhard list.

Batman has an entire set in Fortnite, with a glider and a pickaxe. The entire Batman collection can be used to take out the likes of Thor, She-Hulk and Doctor Doom. Nothing says tryhard like using a DC Comics character to rack up the eliminations against a bunch of Marvel Comics character skins.

#4 Seeker

The Seeker skin (Image Credit: Epic Games)

The Seeker skin entered Fortnite as a part of the Street Serpent Starter Pack. These packs are typically made for new Fortnite players to buy a cheap skin collection. This allows them to play the game as more than just the default skin types.

However, players who are Fortnite collectors and desire to have every skin and cosmetic in the game purchase them. They throw on the starter pack skin and sweat it right off in the battle royale.

#3 Silver Surfer

The Silver Surfer set (Image Credit: Epic Games)

The Silver Surfer set entered the game as a Marvel skin separate from those in the Battle Pass. That hasn’t stopped players from spending their hard-earned V-Bucks on the Herald of Galactus.

More often than not, running into a player with the Silver Surfer skin is going to be bad news. The tryhards typically come out and play with coolest looking skins, and there is no doubt that this one is cool.

#2 Tony Stark/Iron Man

The Tony Stark skin (Image Credit: Epic Games)

The Tony Stark skin is the tier 100 Battle Pass reward. Early in Fortnite Season 4, running into a player with the Tony Stark skin means only one thing. They paid to reach the end of the Battle Pass.

Running into them later in the season means they ground the Battle Pass and are more than capable of holding their own. Once the Iron Man version of the skin is unlocked, it makes it even more obvious they are going to be trouble.

#1 Super Striker

The Super Striker skin (Image Credit: Epic Games)

Released around the 2018 World Cup, the Super Striker skin is still the ultimate tryhard skin. It should be on every tryhard skin list for every season that Fortnite will ever have. No one knows how or why this happened.

Super Striker can come in several different styles, colors and with custom numbers on the jersey. If one of these players comes at you, you might as well just exit the game and queue up again, because they are going to build a mansion around you before you can even blink.