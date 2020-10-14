Fortnite update adds 'Dancing Cars'; Bugha, Clix, and rest of the community react

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 is currently almost halfway through its Marvel-themed superhero season, which has so far been praised for its wide range of skins, emotes, and challenges.

The likes of Iron Man and Thor have descended upon the Fortnite island as they gear up to take on The Devourer of Worlds, aka Galactus.

This elaborate Marvel crossover continues to deliver the goods, as Epic Games has regularly been adding updates to ensure that players have something new to look forward to every week. The latest V14.30 update arrived yesterday, which saw several new additions made to the game.

While most changes have impressed fans, there is a unique one that has left the online community bemused, the dancing cars!

When did they add hydraulics to cars in Fortnite? 😂



Credit: u/omgSolidSnake pic.twitter.com/FswYZCr5aB — Fortnite News (@FortniteINTEL) October 13, 2020

The unique sight of a car grooving to the beats of the Fortnite radio has been trending online. Pros like Kyle "Bugha" Giersdorf and Cody "Clix" Conrod have also reacted to cars 'busting a move' in-game:

bro these cars r fucking moving, making the servers so much more laggy — Clix (@ClixHimself) October 13, 2020

These dancing Fortnite cars also invited a discussion in a recent stream, where Bugha and Clix were surprised at vehicles coming to life.

Bugha and Clix react to 'Dancing Cars' in Fortnite

A recent YouTube video from Daily Clips Central shows a clip of Bugha's recent stream. Amid a Fortnite Battle Royale match, he is suddenly taken aback when his car starts 'dancing':

Bugha seems to be genuinely confused as he says:

"What is my car doing... why is my car dancing? Avery, come look, our cars are dancing... why did they do that? Look at this yellow car, I didn't even touch it! I can't even do my loot path because these things are dancing! Is that some Halloween shit or something, supposed to be haunted?"

Clix, on the other hand, complained about the game's servers lagging, thus becoming 'unplayable':

servers r unplayable. what is epic doing — Clix (@ClixHimself) October 13, 2020

Bugha and Clix were not the only ones to be surprised by these new Fortnite 'dancing cars', as other Twitter users also reacted to this unique new feature:|

why are cars fucking dancing in fortnite atm — Scxlly6 (@Scxlly6) October 13, 2020

SO LIKE HOW DOES FORTNITE THINK THAT CARS BOUNCING IS A GOOD IDEA LIKE ENDGAME IS UNPLAYABLE BRO — RwR 🎃 (@RwrLol) October 13, 2020

DOSE ANYONE WANNA EXPLAIN WHY THE CARS IN #Fortnite TWERK MORE THAN THAN CARDIE B IN A MUSIC VIEDO LIKE WTF — eclipeswhy (@eclipsewhy1) October 13, 2020

Snoop Dogg Car pic.twitter.com/V080Zg9iXx — Mida - Deutsche Fortnite News Seite (@MidaRado) October 13, 2020

With this recent 'dancing cars' feature, it appears that Fortnite is undoubtedly gearing up for its annual Halloween-themed Fortnitemares event, expected to be replete with all kinds of spooky stuff.