Fortnite update: All you need to know about the v10.40 patch

The Combine (Image: Epic Games)

With Fortnite Season X speculated to come to an end on the 10th of October, 2019, Epic Games have rolled out the v10.40 patch notes of the popular Battle Royale Game. This update is perhaps the last major one in Fortnite Season X and brings along a host of changes including a new playlist, POI, controller aim optimizations, LTMs and the bug fixes, as usual.

What was added?

The combine in Fortnite Battle Royale

Epic Games have introduced a new playlist called 'The Combine' that could be played using the legacy controls, the mouse and the keyboard or the touch sensors. The ultimate purpose of this playlist would be to help players track fastest times of completion on the leaderboard and help them rank better.

Zone Wars LTM in Fortnite Battle Royale

Zone Wars is a solo LTM that does not allow respawning. According to the official patch, it is a simulation of the end-game scenario in Battle Royale — but with a condensed moving zone. Eliminate the competition as you avoid the storm closing in. Randomized spawns and inventory items make each round unique and allow players to queue with a maximum of 15 friends. Zone Wars could be played in three zones including the Colosseum, the Desert and the Downhill River.

Starry Suburbs in Fortnite Battle Royale

A new POI called Starry Suburbs has been brought back the ruined neighborhood near Pleasant Park. Players would be able to see shooting stars at this Rift Zone and crushing those will give them access to powerful items, including a never-before-seen weapon, according to the official patch.

Starry Suburbs in Fortnite Battle Royale (Image: Epic Games)

Aim Assist in Fortnite Battle Royale for controllers

Besides reworking on controller sensitivity and the Advanced - Aim Down Sights (ADS) Sensitivity, Epic Games have also introduced a new aim assist system that calculates targets in screen space, which allows a more consistent feel regardless of that target’s range.

Apart from the additions mentioned above, a skill-based matchmaking feature has been introduced. Click here to read more about the feature. Also, as part of the Fortnite X Batman crossover weapons, costume bundles and a new POI, The Gotham City was added to the game.

What changed?

L2 Spam eliminated

The L2 spamming method used to aim consistently while shooting from controllers has been eliminated since the aim assist has been optimised. This means that players using controllers will not be able to lock in on a target various times in one go and trigger aim assist anymore.

Besides this, players will now be able to use the crouch input to exit prop form in Moisty Palms. The Hitmarkers will no longer display on teammates and the Reset Camera Control bind has been removed.

