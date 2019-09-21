Fortnite Update: Everything about the Fortnite x Batman premiere and where to watch

Fortnite x Batman (Image credit: Epic Games, Twitter)

Epic Games' top-grossing Battle Royale game, Fortnite, has now officially been announced to have an in-game crossover with DC's Batman. This affiliation is a part of celebrating "Dark Knight’s 80 years as the World’s Greatest Detective". With data miners putting out every little information they get, Fortnite Battle Royale's Season X has been one of the least surprising ones and the Fortnite X Batman crossover is no different. On September 20, 2019, Fortnite tweeted:

As the tweet reveals, the in-game crossover will premiere at 8:00 AM ET on the 21st of September, 2019. This much-awaited Fortnite X Batman collaboration is set to be streamed live on YouTube. Click here to head to Fortnite's official YouTube channel to watch the event.

What do we know about the crossover till now?

Leaks by various data miners earlier had revealed the arrival of new weapons including the Explosive Batarang which is capable of exploding upon discovering opponents in the vicinity and the Batman Grapnel Gun that can shoot a hook to a targeted location where a player aims to reach and transports them there alongside deploying Bat Cape. Also, Batman-themed gliders and a spray can that creates a Batman logo and a Bat Symbol Light Leak in the Gotham City were speculated to arrive as part of the crossover. Click here to read about these new additions in detail.

Besides, according to popular data miner Lucas7yoshi, a Batman set is also likely to be released. Lucas7yoshi shared the following video of the leaked Batman set on September 20, 2019:

Batman Set Leaked: pic.twitter.com/0IrfANXS95 — Lucas7yoshi // Fortnite Leaks (@Lucas7yoshi) September 21, 2019

Lucas had also tweeted that a Catwoman set is also likely to arrive. The set has a Catwoman-themed costume pack, headgear and a claw pick item. The pack is speculated to be released under the title 'They Will Never Catch You'.

The Catwoman set (Image: Lucas7yoshi, Twitter)

Twitter's popular Fortnite Leaks page, FortTory, had shared a video of the leaked buildings from the Gotham City in Fortnite on September 20, 2019. Gotham City is speculated to replace Tilted Town on the map. The video gives a detailed sight of structures in the Gotham City including those of the interiors.

Although leakers tend to share spoilers of most of the updates before Epic Games announce them officially, Fortnite has mostly had a few unexpected and new things in store for fans.

