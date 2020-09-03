Fortnite v14.10 to drop next week: Tony Stark POI, Rift Beacons activated and more

Fortnite’s Marvel-themed Chapter 2 Season 4 arrived with a bang and has, within days, brought a plethora of new content.

Multiple Marvel-themed locations have been added to the game, including the new ‘Panther Rock’, which has been added at an opportune time. Other new locations on the Fortnite map include the ‘Ant-Manor’, Doom’s Domain and the Sentinel Graveyard.

Moreover, we have also seen the release of some exciting Marvel-themed Mythic weapons that can be found on different corners of the map. This, of course, is in addition to the plethora of superheroes who have already arrived on the Fortnite map, with many more expected in the coming weeks. Regardless, with the season expected to last more than a hundred days, a lot of new updates and other content are also expected.

For starters, Fortnite V14.10 has already been added to the staging servers and is expected to be released next week, as you can see below.

V14.10 has been added to the staging servers!



Expect the update next week!

A lot of information about the new Fortnite update has already been leaked. In this article, we go everything that has emerged until now.

Fortnite v14.10: Tony Stark POI, Rift Beacons activated and more

First and foremost, it appears as if a Tony Stark POI will be added to the game soon! Images of the Faction Chests that will reportedly spawn at this new POI have already been leaked.

An in-game look at the faction chest that will appear at Tony Stark's upcoming POI.

Furthermore, Galactus is expected to arrive on the Fortnite island soon. As you can see below, he appears to be getting closer to the Fortnite island almost on an everyday basis.

While the update itself is predicted to hit the game on 8th-9th September, Tony Stark’s ‘Rift Beacons’ are also expected to be added on the same date. As we know, ‘Rift Beacons’ have the ability to bring old locations as well as to add new ones. With Iron Man’s POI having already been confirmed by leakers, further changes to the map are almost a certainty.

We should expect v14.10 on 8-9 september, thats because Tony Stark "Rift Beacons" are activated in event flags to this date

Finally, we have also seen speculation regarding more Marvel characters, including Venom, Blade, Daredevil and Ghost Rider. Of course, while these are merely rumours and have not been confirmed yet, the next few weeks are surely going to be exciting for Fortnite fans.