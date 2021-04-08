Fortnite Week 4 Challenges: How to shockwave wildlife using shockwave grenades or bow

The Fortnite Week 4 Challenges are finally live. As part of the week's challenges, players are tasked with using a shockwave grenade or a bow on wildlife.

Given the primal theme, the map isn't abundant with wildlife. However, they can be found all over. Wolves and raptors can be found in packs, while boars are usually roaming around alone in most cases.

How to complete the Fortnite Week 4 Challenge

It's fairly easy to complete this Fortnite Week 4 Challenge. Players need to get their hands on a shockwave grenade. If they fancy the archery mechanics of the game, players can craft themselves a Shockwave Bow.

To craft a shockwave bow, players need to acquire a Makeshift Bow and farm vehicles for Mechanical Parts. Once they've done that, combine the Makeshift Bow with the Mechanical Parts to build the Mechanical Bow.

Then, use the Shockwave grenade with Mechanical Bow to build the Shockwave Bow.

Once the Shockwave Bow is constructed, move around the map to hunt for wildlife to complete this Fortnite Week 4 Challenge. Thanks to the interactive map at Fortnite.gg, the location of all the wildlife on Fortnite island can be pinpointed.

The map shows the potential spawn locations for all the wildlife on Fortnite island. Image via Fortnite.gg

Once players have located the wildlife, it all boils down to good aim with the Shockwave Bow. A well-timed shot is enough to send targeted wildlife sailing through the air. The same effect can be achieved by using the Shockwave grenade as well.

Players only need to target one animal to complete this quest. Players will receive 24,000 XP for completing this Fortnite Week 4 challenge.

Having said that, there are interesting things lined up for the game. The Fortnite 16.20 update is scheduled for April 13th, which happens to be next week.

The next update will potentially see the introduction of Batman-themed cosmetics in the game along with further storyline developments. A brand new NPC is also scheduled to join the island.

With all the recent developments on Fortnite island, it looks like the hunt is finally on.