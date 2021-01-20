Fortnite Week 8 Quests leaked: Full list and how to complete them

The latest in Fortnite news this morning saw HYPEX leak a graphic containing the game's Week 8 quests ahead of their release tomorrow.
Each quest awards players with the standard 20,000 XP when completed. The leaked picture also includes Week 9 quests, but since those are a week away, Week 8 should be players' focus right now.
Fortnite Week 8 Epic Quests
Destroy apple and tomato produce boxes at The Orchard Farmers Market
The first Fortnite Week 8 quest is simple enough. Just head over to the Farmer's Market at the north end of Frenzy Farm and destroy 3 of the produce boxes.
Drive a car through the corn field at Steel Farm
Players can find Steel Farm to the upper-right of Colossal Coliseum. Grab a car nearby and start ramming through that corn. Players only need to do this once in a Fortnite match to complete the quest.
Deliver a truck to Sunflower's Farm
Sunflower spawns due north of Colossal Coliseum, and there should be a truck or two in the desert surrounding the Coliseum as well. Deliver that truck to the farm and earn a cool 20k XP.
Pistol Damage
This Fortnite quest requires players to do 250 damage with a pistol. It is pretty self-explanatory and should only take a match or two to rack up, depending on how good of a shot a player is.
Players can also queue up in solos with a friend and meet up in an agreed-upon location to deal some "friendly" damage.
Collect Gold Bars
Gold Bars are available from multiple sources in Fortnite, including quests and bounties. You can also find gold bars from the following:
- Chests (5 bars)
- Rare chests (15 bars)
- Cash registers (3 bar)
- Beds (5 bars, and 70 on a rare drop)
- Washing machines (5 bars)
- Couches (Indoor only, 5 bars)
- Red comfy chairs (5 bars)
- Safes (150 bars)
Blow up a gas pump
Find a gas pump and fire away. Gas pumps are in the following locations:
- Holly Hedges, West end
- Sweaty Sands, West end
- Doom's Domain, East end
- Salty Springs, North end
- Stark Industries, South end
- Fortilla, North end
- Slurpy Swamp, North end
- Misty Meadows, West end
- Lazy Lake, West end
- Catty Corner, South end
Distance travelled Gliding
The easiest way to complete this quest is to head over to the bottom right corner of the map, to Fortnite's highest point. Jump off, glide, and players should be able to get the 3500 meters needed for completion in no time.