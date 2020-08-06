Fortnite: What songs can you play in cars?

Fortnite's Chapter 2 Season 3 seems to have taken a rather quick turn, and for the better. The much-awaited release of cars, after much delay, has single-handedly re-sparked interest in the game. Fans are still coming to terms with how overpowered cars and other road vehicles exactly are.

Most reactions have been incredibly positive, and Fortnite players have found the mechanics and controls easy to use. Further, the map is littered with gas stations. Recently, we talked about the all-new radio stations that are accessible from both road vehicles and motorboats.

Image Credits: gadgetgrasp.com

As of now, there are four radio stations in Fortnite, and quite a few songs that you can listen to. In this article, we discuss all the songs that you can play in cars.

What songs are in Fortnite cars?

There appear to be more than 50 Fortnite Radio station songs. The four Radio stations are called Beat Box, Power Play, Radio Yonder, and Party Royale. Below, you can find all Fortnite radio songs for all the stations except Party Royale, which plays only Fortnite themed music.

Image Credits: JunctionNinja, youtube.com

Beat Box

Travis Scott - Sicko Mode

Bad Bunny - Yo Perreo Sola

Juice WRLD - Lucid Dreams

Drake - Fake Love

Lil Baby & Gunna - Drip Too Hard

Post Malone & Swae Lee - Sunflower

Travis Scott Feat. Kendrick Lamar - Goosebumps

Drake - God's Plan

21 Savage - Bank Account

Cardi B & Bad Bunny & J Balvin - I Like It

Roddy Ricch Feat. Mustard - High Fashion

Ayo & Teo - Rolex

Drake - Toosie Slide

Polo G Feat. Juice WRLD - Flex

Lil Baby & Drake - Yes Indeed

21 Savage - a Lot

Anuel AA & Bad Bunny - Hasta Que Dios Diga

J Balvin - Amarillo

Image Credits: JunctionNinja, youtube.com

Power Play

The Weeknd - Blinding Lights

Dua Lipa - Don't Start Now

Ed Sheeran - Shape Of You

Lady Gaga & BLACKPINK - Sour Candy

Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber - Stuck with U

Marshmello & Halsey - Be Kind

Dua Lipa - New Rules

The Weeknd - Heartless

Marshmello Feat. CHVRCHES - Here With Me

Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande - Rain On Me

Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber - I Don't Care

Tones and I - Never Seen The Rain

Marshmello & Anne-Marie - Friends

Panic! At The Disco - Hey Look Ma, I Made It

The Weeknd - In Your Eyes

Tones and I - Dance Monkey

BTS Feat. Halsey - Boy With Luv

Panic! At The Disco - High Hopes

Psy - Gangnam Style

Image Credits: JunctionNinja, youtube.com

Radio Yonder

Slushii - Dreaming Of You

Dion Timmer Feat. Micah Martin - Internet Boy

Throttle - For Me

Summer Was Fun - Pick Up The Phone

Jay Cosmic - Ocean Eyes

Grant Feat. Juneau - Color

Koven - Gold

Feint Feat. Laura Brehm - We Won't Be Alone

Dirtyphonics & Sullivan King - Sight Of Your Soul

Pegboard Nerds & Quiet Disorder - Go Berzerk

Muzzy Feat. Sullivan King - In The Night

Slushii - Luv U Need U

Notaker - Shimmer

Summer Was Fun - My Dear

Tails & Juelz - Cobra

CloudNone - Blue To Blue

Dion Timmer - Shiawase

Habstrakt - The One

Muzzy & Koven & Feint - Worth The Lie

Bad Computer Feat. Skyelle - Silhouette

It is worth mentioning that at the time of writing this article, radio stations have been temporarily disabled in Fortnite.