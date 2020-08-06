Fortnite: What songs can you play in cars?

Fortnite's Chapter 2 Season 3 seems to have taken a rather quick turn, and for the better. The much-awaited release of cars, after much delay, has single-handedly re-sparked interest in the game. Fans are still coming to terms with how overpowered cars and other road vehicles exactly are.
Most reactions have been incredibly positive, and Fortnite players have found the mechanics and controls easy to use. Further, the map is littered with gas stations. Recently, we talked about the all-new radio stations that are accessible from both road vehicles and motorboats.
As of now, there are four radio stations in Fortnite, and quite a few songs that you can listen to. In this article, we discuss all the songs that you can play in cars.
What songs are in Fortnite cars?
There appear to be more than 50 Fortnite Radio station songs. The four Radio stations are called Beat Box, Power Play, Radio Yonder, and Party Royale. Below, you can find all Fortnite radio songs for all the stations except Party Royale, which plays only Fortnite themed music.
Beat Box
- Travis Scott - Sicko Mode
- Bad Bunny - Yo Perreo Sola
- Juice WRLD - Lucid Dreams
- Drake - Fake Love
- Lil Baby & Gunna - Drip Too Hard
- Post Malone & Swae Lee - Sunflower
- Travis Scott Feat. Kendrick Lamar - Goosebumps
- Drake - God's Plan
- 21 Savage - Bank Account
- Cardi B & Bad Bunny & J Balvin - I Like It
- Roddy Ricch Feat. Mustard - High Fashion
- Ayo & Teo - Rolex
- Drake - Toosie Slide
- Polo G Feat. Juice WRLD - Flex
- Lil Baby & Drake - Yes Indeed
- 21 Savage - a Lot
- Anuel AA & Bad Bunny - Hasta Que Dios Diga
- J Balvin - Amarillo
Power Play
- The Weeknd - Blinding Lights
- Dua Lipa - Don't Start Now
- Ed Sheeran - Shape Of You
- Lady Gaga & BLACKPINK - Sour Candy
- Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber - Stuck with U
- Marshmello & Halsey - Be Kind
- Dua Lipa - New Rules
- The Weeknd - Heartless
- Marshmello Feat. CHVRCHES - Here With Me
- Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande - Rain On Me
- Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber - I Don't Care
- Tones and I - Never Seen The Rain
- Marshmello & Anne-Marie - Friends
- Panic! At The Disco - Hey Look Ma, I Made It
- The Weeknd - In Your Eyes
- Tones and I - Dance Monkey
- BTS Feat. Halsey - Boy With Luv
- Panic! At The Disco - High Hopes
- Psy - Gangnam Style
Radio Yonder
- Slushii - Dreaming Of You
- Dion Timmer Feat. Micah Martin - Internet Boy
- Throttle - For Me
- Summer Was Fun - Pick Up The Phone
- Jay Cosmic - Ocean Eyes
- Grant Feat. Juneau - Color
- Koven - Gold
- Feint Feat. Laura Brehm - We Won't Be Alone
- Dirtyphonics & Sullivan King - Sight Of Your Soul
- Pegboard Nerds & Quiet Disorder - Go Berzerk
- Muzzy Feat. Sullivan King - In The Night
- Slushii - Luv U Need U
- Notaker - Shimmer
- Summer Was Fun - My Dear
- Tails & Juelz - Cobra
- CloudNone - Blue To Blue
- Dion Timmer - Shiawase
- Habstrakt - The One
- Muzzy & Koven & Feint - Worth The Lie
- Bad Computer Feat. Skyelle - Silhouette
It is worth mentioning that at the time of writing this article, radio stations have been temporarily disabled in Fortnite. Published 06 Aug 2020, 12:40 IST