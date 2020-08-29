Fortnite: Where to find Baby Groot

Marvel Comics has taken over Fortnite. Chapter 2 Season 4 is finally here, and the Fortnite island is not only filled with heroes and villains but it also hints at what's to come. Iconic characters like Iron Man, Thor, Doctor Doom and more are a part of this season's lore and are even skins in the Battle Pass.

One Marvel Comics character that appears in the new Fortnite season is the Flora Colossus native to planet X, Groot. His appearance, in baby form, comes in the way of a secret challenge. Finding Baby Groot gifts the player with a special black bling.

Where to search for Baby Groot

Baby Groot is not hard to find if you have a guide like this one. The first step is to make your way to Holly Hedges. Holly Hedges is a named point of interest so just find it on the map and glide on over. In the southwest corner, there is a small shopping area surrounded by hedges. There are three potted plants with Baby Groot right in the middle.

(Image Credit: GameSpot)

There are reports that Baby Groot is not spawning in every game. This could take a few tries, so be ready to drop into Holly Hedges until you find Baby Groot. He will be in the spot mentioned every time, so if he isn't there, he's not going to be there until you exit and try again. It is unsure if this is a glitch that needs to be patched by Epic Games at this point.

The reward for finding Baby Groot

(Image Credit: Fortnite Insider)

Once you interact with Baby Groot, you have effectively “saved” the young tree. Completing this secret challenge rewards players with a Sapling Groot back bling. Baby Groot can now drop in from the Battle Bus with you. He sits on the players back, potted in a plant, dancing all the while as you rack up eliminations towards the Victory Royale.