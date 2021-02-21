Fortnite x Street Fighter: How to get the Chun-Li Arcade back bling in Season 5

Street Fighter is the latest collaboration to take place in Fortnite. As a part of the Fortnite collaboration, players can now dress up as Chun-Li or Ryu and work their way through matches.

This cosmetic bundle features both Street Fighter characters, along with two specific back blings and emotes. There's a separate bundle for the harvesting tools and glider for these two characters.

Generally, the harvesting tools and the glider come as a part of the bundle itself, but this is an exception.

How to get the Chun-Li Arcade back bling (Super-Cab Masher back bling) in Fortnite

The Chun-Li and Ryu bundle features two separate back blings. The first one is the training bag, a signature Ryu item. This back bling is universal and can be used with any skin.

The Super-Cab Masher, which is the Chun-Li Arcade back bling, is also a universal item. The Super-Cab Masher back bling reacts to eliminations. Players can hear the words "Shoryuken" after successful eliminations.

Other phrases can be heard as well when players eliminate enemies with the Super-Cab Masher back bling equipped.

There aren't any events via which players can win the Super-Cab Masher back bling in Fortnite. This back bling has to be purchased.

The entire Chun-Li and Ryu bundle in Fortnite costs 2,200 V-Bucks, and the Super-Cab Masher back bling is included in it as well.

As mentioned before, there's a separate harvesting tool and glider bundle that players can purchase from the item shop. This bundle features two separate harvesting tools and one glider.

The Sumo Torpedo glider will definitely draw a few laughs out of players when they use it. The harvesting tools are known as the Seven Star Flashing Flail and the Signpost Pummeler.

With the arrival of Ryu and Chun-Li, we’re also kicking off our next Fortography theme: 1v1!



Equip some action-packed Emotes, stage a battle in the second dimension, and share your work with us using the #Fortography hashtag. — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) February 21, 2021

The arrival of the Ryu and Chun-Li bundle in Fortnite has kicked off the next Fortography event.

Players can now take in-game snapshots and share them on Twitter with the #Fortography tag. This is a good chance for Fortnite players to get a little creative with the game's skins.