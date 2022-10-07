Forza Horizon 5 10-Year Anniversary event: Dates, new Horizon Origins Story, new cars, and more

Forza Horizon 5's most extensive update is coming soon as part of the franchise's 10th Anniversary celebrations, and there is some excellent content waiting for the players. While the game is regularly updated with fresh content, the upcoming update will be grander in scale with a fresh storyline, cars, and more.

The last entry of the Horizon series has been a pivotal success for the franchise due to its superb execution and thrilling races. After winning several awards at The Game Awards 2021, Playground Games has made its launch even bigger over the last few months. Fans have been eager to find out what kind of content will be introduced to celebrate the anniversary event.

The event details show fans are in for a great treat once the update arrives. Here's all the required information available to players, and there are plenty of things to do.

Forza Horizon 5's 10th-Anniversary update adds tonnes of content to the hit racing title

The upcoming major update will be available to PC and Xbox players simultaneously. It will be downloadable following the updates on October 11 and will be available to both generations of consoles. Being the largest update in the game, it brings plenty of new content.

Fans hoping for new story content are in for a treat. The brand-new Origins story will be set across five chapters, taking players back in time as they enjoy some of the franchise's most iconic moments.

Not only will players be able to relive these moments, but they can also unlock some valuable rewards. Completing all five chapters will reward Forza Horizon 5 players with the 2013 Dodge SRT Viper GTS Anniversary Edition.

Playground Games has steadily added to the fleet of cars that are available to players. As part of different seasonal festivals, DLCs, and limited events, new cars have been gradually added to offer better variety to the players.

Here are all the new cars that will likely make their way into the game with the 10th-anniversary update:

2013 Dodge SRT Viper GTS Anniversary Edition

Mustang Mach 1

1984 Honda Civic CRX Mugen

2003 Toyota Celica SS-I

2010 Lamborghini Murciélago LP 670-4 SV

Additionally, the devs will add older cars from the franchise to Forza Horizon 5, and they are:

2010 Ferrari 599XX

2011 Koenigsegg Agera

2010 Aston Martin One-77

Eagle Roadster

Players will be able to go head-to-head in the new midnight battles, which will be located in Australia. If a player wins a race, they can keep the opponent's car, and each race will unlock after four street races. All the tracks will also be available in the rivals section for players to set the fastest completion time.

Many other achievements and minor events will occur over the next four weeks in Forza Horizon 5. Playground Games will leave no stone unturned to ensure that all the players have a fantastic experience. This could be an exciting time for new players to pick up the game, as there are plenty of rewards to be won.

Poll : 0 votes