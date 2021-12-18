Forza Horizon 5 snowman locations

Forza Horizon 5 is looking to make the most out of the festive season for its players as the game tries to upkeep the standards it has set. In the recently held The Game Awards 2021, it won the best game in the Sports/Racing games category.

But a great game can't be all about the looks and gameplay as there needs to be fresh content. Without new content, even great games like Forza Horizon 5 can quickly become stale.

With the second series of seasonal events ongoing, Forza Horizon 5 gamers can complete different objectives and tasks to earn several rewards.

Forza Horizon 5 players will have to find the naturally smashable snowmen. Upon smashing a certain number of snowmen, they will be rewarded with a car. So, where can players encounter all the snowmen?

Where can Forza Horizon 5 players find all the snowmen, and what rewards can they obtain?

The snowmen are part of a smashable seasonal event that can unlock a car for Forza Horizon 5 users when all conditions have been met. To find the snowmen, they have to travel to the meteorological station in Forza Horizon 5.

The first snowman will be at the entrance of the Meteorological station.

The second snowman will be found on the right side of the house located in the same location.

For the third one, the Forza Horizon 5 players will have to travel to the lake, and there will be a snowman waiting near the wooden house.

The southern end of the lake will have another snowman.

The fifth snowman can be found on the road that goes around the lake. It will be bound on the slope beside a big rock.

How many snowmen will Forza Horizon 5 players need to smash?

To complete the 'Mazda of All Trades' accolade, every Forza Horizon 5 player will have to smash 25 snowmen. At a single time, they will have at the most five snowmen to strike unless they have already respawned.

Forza Horizon 5 users must smash the snowmen repeatedly until a total count of 25 has been achieved. Just to note, there is a bug for some gamers where the game is not correctly counting the number of snowmen smashed.

How to complete Forza Horizon 5's Mazda of All Trades accolade

Forza Horizon 5 gamers need to do additional tasks aside from smashing the snowmen 25 times. They will also need to smash 25 Candy Canes and 25 Christmas Canes. Both sets of canes can be found on the streets of Mulege and Guanajuato.

