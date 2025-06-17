Forza Motorsport patch notes: Everything improved with update 21

Microsoft's exclusive title, Forza Motorsport, has been receiving regular updates since its 2023 release. Another update for the game is set to roll out on June 18, 2025. Along with addressing multiple bugs and glitches, it will also bring back the popular IndyCar series.

Ad

That said, mentioned below are the complete patch notes for the game's update 21, as revealed by the developers.

Full patch notes for Forza Motorsport update 21

Forza Motorsport update 21 will start rolling out from June 18 (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

Forza Motorsport Update 21 is now available for download on Xbox Series X|S and PC via the Microsoft Store and Steam. Multiplayer and Rivals events will be refreshed on Wednesday, June 18, starting at 5:00 PM PT (12:00 AM UTC on Thursday, June 19).

Ad

Trending

Below is an overview of the changes and improvements included with Update 21:

Featured Multiplayer has been reorganized, incorporating player feedback, to provide players with even more event variety. Click here for a rundown of these changes.

We’ve implemented BoP Spec changes to the Forza GT2, Forza GT3, Forza Touring Car, and Forza Proto-H divisions with help from participants in the Forza Insiders Program. See the release notes for an overview of the adjustments that have been made.

The Challenge Hub menu has been reorganized to more effectively communicate where rewards can be earned, as well as the type of rewards available to unlock.

We’ve fixed an issue for players using the Fanatec DD2 racing wheel that would assign the peripheral an incorrect mapping profile.

All Builders Cup Tours are now immediately unlocked, which means you no longer need to complete the Modern Tour to access the 3 other Builders Cup Tours. In addition, select Builders Cup Series have been updated to feature additional eligible cars and post-launch tracks. A detailed overview of these changes has been included in the release notes.

There are also numerous fixes to AI behavior and competitiveness in single-player racing.

Ad

Check out our other Forza Motorsport articles here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sarthak Khanna Sarthak is an Assistant Content Manager at Sportskeeda, specializing in the Gaming division. With a passion for all things gaming, Sarthak covers the latest trends, updates, and in-depth analysis of the gaming world.



Sarthak's passion for gaming ignited the most when he got his hands on the iconic Far Cry 3. Still a die-hard fan of the Far Cry series, in his free time he likes to explore the Night City and even Los Santos for a change. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.