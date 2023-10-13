Best Forza Motorsport graphics settings for AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT and RX 6750 XT

The AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT and RX 6750 XT are high-performance 1440p gaming graphics cards that can easily handle the latest titles like Forza Motorsport. The Team Red GPUs have skyrocketed in popularity following multiple price cuts from the company. They can outperform some of the latest graphics cards like RTX 4060 and 4060 Ti and have a significant VRAM advantage.

However, Forza Motorsport isn't very well optimized on PC. Gamers will have to crank down the settings while playing on mid-range GPUs like the 6700 XT. The GPUs can't handle the game at the highest settings at QHD resolutions.

In this article, we will list the best settings combination for the 6700 XT and 6750 XT GPUs. We are targeting high-framerate experiences at QHD resolutions.

Best Forza Motorsport graphics settings for AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT

The AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT packs enough graphics horsepower to handle Forza Motorsport at 1440p resolution. We recommend a mix of high and medium settings for a high-framerate experience. You don't need to rely on upscaling technologies like FSR for a good experience.

The best settings for the AMD RX 6700 XT in the new Forza game are as follows:

Basic video

Dynamic render quality: Ultra

Ultra Dynamic optimization: Custom

Display

Fullscreen: On

On Resolution: 2560 x 1440

2560 x 1440 Show framerate: Off

Image modifiers

AMD FSR 2.0:: Off

Advanced

Dynamic render quality: Ultra

Ultra Performance target: Unlocked

Unlocked Resolution scale: 100%

Image modifiers

Anisotropic filtering: Off

Lighting

Ray tracing quality: Off

Off RTAO quality: High

High Shadow quality: Medium

Medium Cubemap reflection quality: High

Car detail

Car model quality: Medium

Medium Car livery quality: High

High Windshield reflection quality: High

High Mirror quality: Medium

Scene detail

Track texture quality: Medium

Medium Particle effects quality: High

Post-processing

Motion blur quality: Off

Off Lens flare quality: Off

Best Forza Motorsport graphics settings for AMD Radeon RX 6750 XT

The AMD Radeon RX 6750 XT is slightly more powerful than the older 6700 XT. However, it doesn't pack enough power to play the game at high settings without FSR.

Our recommendation for this 1440p gaming card in Forza Motorsport is as follows:

Basic video

Dynamic render quality: Ultra

Ultra Dynamic optimization: Custom

Display

Fullscreen: On

On Resolution: 2560 x 1440

2560 x 1440 Show framerate: Off

Image modifiers

AMD FSR 2.0: Off

Advanced

Dynamic render quality: Ultra

Ultra Performance target: Unlocked

Unlocked Resolution scale: 100%

Image modifiers

Anisotropic filtering: Off

Lighting

Ray tracing quality: Off

Off RTAO quality: High

High Shadow quality: High

High Cubemap reflection quality: Medium

Car detail

Car model quality: High

High Car livery quality: High

High Windshield reflection quality: Medium

Medium Mirror quality: High

Scene detail

Track texture quality: High

High Particle effects quality: High

Post-processing

Motion blur quality: Off

Off Lens flare quality: Off

Both the AMD RX 6700 XT and RX 6750 XT pack enough graphics horsepower to play the latest games at high resolutions. Those with these GPUs can have a superb experience in Forza Motorsport with the above settings applied. Although the game doesn't look the best, you can expect high framerates at quad-HD resolution.