Gaming Tech
  • home icon
  • Gaming Tech
  • Best Forza Motorsport graphics settings for AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT and RX 6750 XT

Best Forza Motorsport graphics settings for AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT and RX 6750 XT

By Arka Mukherjee
Modified Oct 13, 2023 05:37 GMT
Forza Motorsport RX 6700 XT
The AMD RX 6700 XT and RX 6750 XT can play Forza Motorsport with some tweaks (Image via AMD and Xbox)

The AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT and RX 6750 XT are high-performance 1440p gaming graphics cards that can easily handle the latest titles like Forza Motorsport. The Team Red GPUs have skyrocketed in popularity following multiple price cuts from the company. They can outperform some of the latest graphics cards like RTX 4060 and 4060 Ti and have a significant VRAM advantage.

However, Forza Motorsport isn't very well optimized on PC. Gamers will have to crank down the settings while playing on mid-range GPUs like the 6700 XT. The GPUs can't handle the game at the highest settings at QHD resolutions.

In this article, we will list the best settings combination for the 6700 XT and 6750 XT GPUs. We are targeting high-framerate experiences at QHD resolutions.

Best Forza Motorsport graphics settings for AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT

youtube-cover

The AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT packs enough graphics horsepower to handle Forza Motorsport at 1440p resolution. We recommend a mix of high and medium settings for a high-framerate experience. You don't need to rely on upscaling technologies like FSR for a good experience.

The best settings for the AMD RX 6700 XT in the new Forza game are as follows:

Basic video

  • Dynamic render quality: Ultra
  • Dynamic optimization: Custom

Display

  • Fullscreen: On
  • Resolution: 2560 x 1440
  • Show framerate: Off

Image modifiers

  • AMD FSR 2.0:: Off

Advanced

  • Dynamic render quality: Ultra
  • Performance target: Unlocked
  • Resolution scale: 100%

Image modifiers

  • Anisotropic filtering: Off

Lighting

  • Ray tracing quality: Off
  • RTAO quality: High
  • Shadow quality: Medium
  • Cubemap reflection quality: High

Car detail

  • Car model quality: Medium
  • Car livery quality: High
  • Windshield reflection quality: High
  • Mirror quality: Medium

Scene detail

  • Track texture quality: Medium
  • Particle effects quality: High

Post-processing

  • Motion blur quality: Off
  • Lens flare quality: Off

Best Forza Motorsport graphics settings for AMD Radeon RX 6750 XT

youtube-cover

The AMD Radeon RX 6750 XT is slightly more powerful than the older 6700 XT. However, it doesn't pack enough power to play the game at high settings without FSR.

Our recommendation for this 1440p gaming card in Forza Motorsport is as follows:

Basic video

  • Dynamic render quality: Ultra
  • Dynamic optimization: Custom

Display

  • Fullscreen: On
  • Resolution: 2560 x 1440
  • Show framerate: Off

Image modifiers

  • AMD FSR 2.0: Off

Advanced

  • Dynamic render quality: Ultra
  • Performance target: Unlocked
  • Resolution scale: 100%

Image modifiers

  • Anisotropic filtering: Off

Lighting

  • Ray tracing quality: Off
  • RTAO quality: High
  • Shadow quality: High
  • Cubemap reflection quality: Medium

Car detail

  • Car model quality: High
  • Car livery quality: High
  • Windshield reflection quality: Medium
  • Mirror quality: High

Scene detail

  • Track texture quality: High
  • Particle effects quality: High

Post-processing

  • Motion blur quality: Off
  • Lens flare quality: Off

Both the AMD RX 6700 XT and RX 6750 XT pack enough graphics horsepower to play the latest games at high resolutions. Those with these GPUs can have a superb experience in Forza Motorsport with the above settings applied. Although the game doesn't look the best, you can expect high framerates at quad-HD resolution.

Quick Links

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...