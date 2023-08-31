Best Starfield graphics settings for AMD RX 6700 XT and RX 6750 XT

The AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT and 6750 XT are 1440p gaming cards from Team Red. These GPUs were primarily introduced to compete against the RTX 3070 series from Nvidia. The graphics cards continue to be superb options for gamers, especially given how disappointing the latest RTX 40 series has been. AMD has slashed the prices of the cards by a massive margin, making them an option worth considering.

Bethesda also partnered with the American fabless semiconductor company to bundle a free copy of Starfield with every eligible purchase. The game will be playable at 1440p on these GPUs with some tweaks to the graphics settings.

In this article, we will fill you in on the settings combinations that work the best on the 6700 XT and the 6750 XT graphics cards. However, we will sacrifice a bit on the graphics fidelity to get a stable 1440p 60 FPS experience.

Best Starfield graphics settings for AMD RX 6700 XT

The AMD RX 6700 XT is a superb 1440p gaming card that continues to amaze with its price-to-performance ratio. Currently, it is selling for as little as $330 in leading retail stores, making it cheaper than some 1080p-focused GPUs launched in recent times.

The 6700 XT can handle Starfield at 1440p with some tweaks to the settings. We recommend the following graphics options for the title:

Display

Borderless full screen: On

On Window size: 2560 x 1440 (16:9)

2560 x 1440 (16:9) Select monitor: Primary monitor

Primary monitor Dynamic resolution: Off

Off Render resolution scale: 100

100 Graphics preset: Custom

Custom Shadow quality: High

High Indirect lighting: High

High Reflections: High

High Particle quality: High

High Volumetric lighting: High

High Crowd density: High

High Motion blur: High

High GTAO quality: High

High Grass quality: High

High Contact shadows: High

High Vsync: Off

Off Upscaling: FSR 2

FSR 2 Sharpening: 75

75 Enable VRS: On

On Film grain intensity: Full

Full Enable depth of field: On

Best Starfield graphics settings for AMD RX 6750 XT

The RX 6750 XT is an overclocked and more fine-tuned version of the older RX 6700 XT. This graphics card isn't noticeably faster than the original 1440p gaming offering from Team Red. Gamers can crank up the settings only slightly further on the 6750 XT. The best settings are as follows:

Display

Borderless full screen: On

On Window size: 2560 x 1440 (16:9)

2560 x 1440 (16:9) Select monitor: Primary monitor

Primary monitor Dynamic resolution: Off

Off Render resolution scale: 100

100 Graphics preset: Custom

Custom Shadow quality: High

High Indirect lighting: High

High Reflections: High

High Particle quality: High

High Volumetric lighting: High

High Crowd density: High

High Motion blur: High

High GTAO quality: High

High Grass quality: Ultra

Ultra Contact shadows: High

High Vsync: Off

Off Upscaling: FSR 2

FSR 2 Sharpening: 75

75 Enable VRS: On

On Film grain intensity: Full

Full Enable depth of field: On

The RX 6700 XT and the 6750 XT aren't the fastest graphics cards on the market. However, they bundle enough graphics power to play the latest AAA titles like Starfield. With the above tweaks applied, players need not worry about performance issues in Bethesda's space explorer.