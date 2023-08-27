Best Armored Core 6 Fires of Rubicon graphics settings for RTX 3070 and RTX 3070 Ti

The RTX 3070 and the 3070 Ti are high-end 1440p gaming cards launched as part of the last-gen Ampere lineup. The GPUs can handle each and every modern AAA release at high resolutions and framerates without performance issues. Thus, those with these cards won't have any issues with the latest shooter from FormSoftware, Armored Core 6 Fires of Rubicon.

However, we recommend a few tweaks to the graphics settings in the game for a decent experience. Since Armored Core 6 is a bit on the demanding side, there can be a few framerate drops below 60 with the highest settings applied.

Since fine-tuning the settings in the game manually can be a bit of a chore for some, we will list the best combination for the 3070 and the 3070 Ti GPUs in this article. We are targeting a smooth and stable 60 FPS experience on both the cards.

Best Armored Core 6 Fires of Rubicon graphics settings for RTX 3070

The RTX 3070 is a high-end graphics card that continues to be a charmer at 1440p. Armored Core 6 is playable at this resolution with a mix of high and maximum settings applied. Since the game doesn't bundle any temporal upscaling technologies like DLSS or FSR, it's necessary to crank the settings down.

The best combination in Armored Core 6 for the 3070 is listed as follows:

Graphics settings

Screen mode: Windowed

Windowed Resolution: 2560 x 1440 (16:9)

2560 x 1440 (16:9) Limit frame rate: 120

120 V-Sync: Off

Off HDR: Off

Off Adjust brightness: As per your preference

As per your preference Adjust image quality: N/A

N/A Auto-detect best rendering settings: Off

Off Quality settings: Custom

Quality settings

Texture quality: High

High Anti-aliasing: Maximum

Maximum SSAO: High

High Depth of field: High

High Motion blur: High

High Shadow quality: High

High Lighting quality: Maximum

Maximum Effects quality: High

High Volumetric fog quality: Maximum

Maximum Reflection quality: High

High Water surface quality: High

High Shader quality: High

High Ray tracing quality: Off

Best Armored Core 6 Fires of Rubicon graphics settings for RTX 3070 Ti

The RTX 3070 Ti is slightly more powerful than its non-Ti sibling, thanks to higher core counts, operating clock speeds, and faster VRAM. Gamers with this GPU can expect to crank up the settings even further and enjoy the title at the near-highest visual fidelity at 1440p.

The best settings combination for the RTX 3070 Ti is listed below:

Graphics settings

Screen mode: Windowed

Windowed Resolution: 2560 x 1440 (16:9)

2560 x 1440 (16:9) Limit frame rate: 120

120 V-Sync: Off

Off HDR: Off

Off Adjust brightness: As per your preference

As per your preference Adjust image quality: N/A

N/A Auto-detect best rendering settings: Off

Off Quality settings: Custom

Quality settings

Texture quality: High

High Anti-aliasing: Maximum

Maximum SSAO: High

High Depth of field: Maximum

Maximum Motion blur: Maximum

Maximum Shadow quality: High

High Lighting quality: Maximum

Maximum Effects quality: High

High Volumetric fog quality: Maximum

Maximum Reflection quality: High

High Water surface quality: Maximum

Maximum Shader quality: High

High Ray tracing quality: Off

Both the RTX 3070 and the 3070 Ti are high-end graphics cards capable of playing the latest games. Thus, players who have these GPUs won't have major issues in playing Armored Core 6, the latest FromSoftware title. With the above settings tweaks applied, the game plays like a dream.