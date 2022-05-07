Fowl locations in Genshin Impact: How to buy, farm, and obtain easily

Genshin Impact players have to collect Fowl to get rewards in the latest Marvelous Merchandise event. The cooking ingredient can be used to make up to 17 dishes.

Travelers can obtain Fowl by killing birds in the open world. However, finding birds and then eliminating them before they can fly is a lot harder than it seems.

Some prominent locations and sellers can help players quickly collect Fowl. This guide will talk about five such sources in Genshin Impact.

Best ways to get Fowl in Genshin Impact

1) Draff

Draff is an NPC in Springvale, Mondstadt, who sells Raw Meat, Fowl, and Egg every day. Players can visit him during the day (6:00- 19:00).

For 2,400 Mora, Draff offers 10 Fowl pieces and his stock refreshes daily. The NPC's location has been marked in the image below:

Draff's location in Mondstadt (Image via Genshin Impact)

2) Konda Village

This is arguably the best source to get Fowl out of the open world. There is a recurring random event in Konda Village, called Warden of Konda, which requires players to 'Scare the Pigeons Off'.

They can get 4-6 Fowls every time by completing the event. To restart, they simply need to head back to the location marked below and relaunch the game.

The Warden of Konda event can be repeated 10 times a day, implying that Travelers can get 40-60 Fowls from it.

Location of Random Event in Konda Village (Image via HoYoverse)

3) Mondstadt city gates

The bridge outside Mondstadt is another great source for Fowl. As soon as players exit the gate, they will be able to spot the birds from a distance. It is advised to use a bow character to kill the birds because they might fly if players get too close while trying to perform a melee attack.

Towards the end of the bridge, Travelers will find two more birds sitting on the path to the left.

Both locations have been marked in the image below:

Locations of birds outside Mondstadt gates (Image via Genshin Impact)

4) Qingyun Peak

Players can teleport to the Statue of the Seven in Qingyun Peak in Liyue and jump from the cliff. On the ground, they'll be able to spot two cranes sitting on the location marked in the image.

Yet again, it is advised to use a bow character. Both cranes will drop two Fowl pieces.

Players will find two cranes sitting on this location (Image via HoYoverse)

5) Luhua Pool

To collect Fowl from the Luhua Pool, players must use the Teleport Waypoint located north of the Pyro Regisvine boss. Upon teleporting, they will find two cranes sitting above a rock beside the pool.

The birds can be eliminated with a bow character like Amber or Fischl, and players can collect four pieces of Fowl easily.

Location of birds near Luhua Pool (Image via Genshin Impact)

Travelers can use Fowl to get rewards from Liben in the Marvelous Merchandise event in version 2.6. The ongoing update will soon enter its third phase, which will include the highly-anticipated Spices from the West event.

Edited by Saman