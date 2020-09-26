FPX signs “peca” as the new manager for its CS: GO and Valorant rosters

The Chinese esports organization, FunPlus Phoenix, or FPX, is more known for its world-class League of Legends roster, the team that won the worlds in 2019.

It is only recently that the organization decided to dip its fingers in the first-person shooter market, drafting up a CS: GO and Valorant roster.

FPX is quite serious about its success in the FPS esports scene, and that is why it has decided to hire the Serbian, “Petar ⁠peca⁠ Marković,” who will now be in charge of its new CS: GO and Valorant teams.

Peca was notorious for his time in CR4ZY. He was the team’s general manager when the roster still had Nemanja “⁠nexa⁠” Isaković and Nemanja “⁠huNter-⁠” Kovač. Peca was behind much of CR4ZY’s success at the time, and even helped the team to almost get into HLTV’s top 10 list in 2019.

Peca can make FPX’s Valorant squad a force to reckon with

Please give a warm welcome to Petar Markovic @pecagg , who has joined as our new General Manager of Valorant and CSGO divisions. Petar will be focusing on building a winning team in CSGO and managing our Valorant team, to help FPX open a successful chapter in both games.

In the entirety of the Ignition Series Tournament, FPX did indeed show a lot of promise. In the final European tournament of the Blast invitational, the team even came second and went toe to toe with the most dominant EU team, G2 Esports.

Now, with Peca at the helm, FPX will indeed look to slowly grow as the next Valorant powerhouse in the region.

In an earlier interview with HLTV, Peca had said:

“I’m now calling all of the tier-one players: If you are stuck with a wrong team or wrong organization and you think that you deserve a better home or better teammates, feel free to reach out to me via email or Twitter at any time. I’m always open to discussions, and we are ready to pay for quality.”

This statement might hint at a future roster shift; however, we will not be betting on it before more information surfaces.

Moreover, this will also be the first time FPX does something significant with its CS: GO roster, after the Heroic’s deal fell apart. And fans of both the shooter genres will be excited to see how well the organization does in upcoming competitions.