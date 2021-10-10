FPX vs Damwon KIA League of Legends Worlds 2021: Predictions, head-to-head, live stream details, and more

The group stages of League of Legends Worlds 2021 are set to begin on October 11.

The first match of the day is between two of the biggest teams in all of League of Legends. FunPlus Phoenix (FPX) and Damwon KIA (DWG KIA) are set to go head-to-head in a game that is arguably one of the most awaited group stage games of all time.

The match is set to be one that might very well be a teaser of what the League of Legends World Championships has to offer. Both of these teams are expected to qualify for the finals. Therefore, many League of Legends fans have touted it as a teaser for the same.

FPX vs Damwon KIA at League of Legends Worlds 2021: All you need to know

Predictions

FPX had a brilliant summer split at the Chinese LPL. They cruised their way into the finals and stomped over almost every other team. Their midlaner Doinb is in the form of his life and is undoubtedly the best player in the world right now. However, they fell short as FPX ended up losing to Edward Gaming in the finals.

LPL @lplenglish Old teammates reunite once again! @FPX_Esports Tian explains the meaning behind his gifts, and both Tian and Khan exchange “kind” words of encouragement! 👀 Old teammates reunite once again!@FPX_Esports Tian explains the meaning behind his gifts, and both Tian and Khan exchange “kind” words of encouragement! 👀 https://t.co/K7Ck16lRLL

Damwon KIA, on the other hand, did not have an excellent start to the split. They were slow and were finding it hard to find their form. However, once they did, it was hard to stop them. Damwon KIA ended up winning the finals of the summer split after a stomping victory over T1.

In truth, this match is hard to predict. Both teams are highly seasoned, and they are all past winners at Worlds. However, FPX might have an advantage by a small margin as their aggressive playstyle allows them to take games very quickly. The pace at which they play is often hard for most teams to handle, and therefore, FPX should win this tie against Damwon KIA.

Head-to-Head results

FPX and Damwon KIA have only faced each other once at Mid Season Cup 2020, where FPX won the match.

When and where to watch

FPX vs Damwon KIA will be telecast live on Riot Games’ official Twitch channel. The match will also be broadcast on the official lol esports website. Fans can watch the game on October 11, 2021.

Previous results

FPX’s last match was against Edward Gaming at the finals of the LPL. They lost the game 3-1.

Damwon KIA's previous match was against T1 in the finals of the LCK summer split. They won the match 3-1.

Roster of both the teams

FPX

Jang “Nuguri” Ha-gwon

Gao “Tian” Tian-Liang

Kim “Doinb” Tae-sang

Lin “Lwx” Wei-Xiang

Liu “Crisp” Qing-Song

D-2!Make the Phoenix Fly,

Break through boundaries! D-2!Make the Phoenix Fly,

Break through boundaries! https://t.co/0jibSiMgcP

Damwon KIA

Kim “Khan” Dong-ha

Kim “Canyon” Geon-bu

Heo “ShowMaker” Su

Jang “Ghost” Yong-jun

Cho “BeryL” Geon-hee

