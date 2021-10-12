FPX vs Damwon KIA League of Legends Worlds 2021 Phase 2: Predictions, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

The second phase of the group stage matches at the League of Legends Worlds 2021 starts on October 15.

The first match is set to be between FunPlus Phoenix (FPX) and Damwon KIA. FPX's first League of Legends game on October 11 did not go well, as Damwon KIA comfortably outclassed them.

Therefore, FPX will be out for revenge and will aim to reposition themselves as the favorites to win the League of Legends World Championships 2021.

This article dives into match predictions, discusses head-to-head matchups, and provides details of livestream viewing options.

Breaking down FPX vs Damwon KIA at League of Legends Worlds 2021

Predictions

The first match performance by FPX was strange as they were unable to do much around the map. They were not able to unleash their jungler Tian. Consequently, Doinb was not able to set up the kills for either lane. The team lost all lanes against Damwon KIA.

Meanwhile, Damwon KIA were methodical and extremely patient. ShowMaker outclassed Doinb in the midlane matchup, with his LeBlanc wrecking havoc all across the map. Along with their jungler Canyon, ShowMaker was able to unleash Khan and Ghost. It helped them snowball the match quickly.

However, the upcoming match will differ from the previous one, as FPX picks up steam late. They need to come up with a new strategy that will catch Damwon KIA off-guard. It is tough to predict, but Damwon KIA is looking good and currently not showing many flaws.

LPL @lplenglish Old teammates reunite once again! @FPX_Esports Tian explains the meaning behind his gifts, and both Tian and Khan exchange “kind” words of encouragement! 👀 Old teammates reunite once again!@FPX_Esports Tian explains the meaning behind his gifts, and both Tian and Khan exchange “kind” words of encouragement! 👀 https://t.co/K7Ck16lRLL

Unless FPX changes its strategy, especially regarding the approach, Damwon KIA should secure another win.

Head-to-head

FPX and Damwon KIA have faced each other only twice. The first time, they faced each other in the Mid Season Cup 2020, which FPX won.

Their second faceoff was at League of Legends Worlds 2021, where Damwon KIA secured the win.

Currently, both teams are 1-1 in head-to-head matchups.

When and where to watch

FPX vs Damwon KIA will be live on the Twitch channel of Riot Games. The match will also be live on the official League of Legends esports website. The telecast is on October 15.

Previous results

FPX previously faced Edward Gaming in the finals of the LPL and Damwon KIA in the first match at League of Legends Worlds 2021. They lost both of these games.

Damwon KIA previously faced T1 in the finals of the LCK summer split and FPX at League of Legends Worlds 2021. Damwon KIA won both these games.

Roster

FPX

Jang “Nuguri” Ha-gwon

Gao “Tian” Tian-Liang

Kim “Doinb” Tae-sang

Lin “Lwx” Wei-Xiang

Liu “Crisp” Qing-Song

Damwon KIA

Kim “Khan” Dong-ha

Kim “Canyon” Geon-bu

Heo “ShowMaker” Su

Jang “Ghost” Yong-jun

Cho “BeryL” Geon-hee

Note: These are early predictions for future games based on the opinions of the writer.

