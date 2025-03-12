FragPunk March 11th patch notes: Itchy Triggers adjustment, bug fixes, and more

The FragPunk March 11, 2025, patch notes outline a minor hotfix update that introduces significant fixes for a smoother gaming experience. The update requires a small download but was implemented without any downtime. Key issues addressed include the footstep audio bug when ADSing, the Itchy Triggers Shard Card interrupting planting/defusing in Shard Clash, the match reconnect bug, and several others.

Additionally, the patch notes confirm that unexpected network fluctuations occurred on Asia-Pacific servers between March 10 and 11, 2025, but this issue has now been resolved.

Here are all the contents that are part of the FragPunk March 11, 2025, patch notes.

FragPunk patch notes (March 11, 2025)

Special notes

Yesterday (March 10, 2025), there were unexpected network fluctuations on the servers in the Asia-Pacific region, affecting some players' gaming experience. The server issues have now been resolved, and the developers have issued in-game compensation. Gamers can check their in-game mail to claim it.

Players encountering further issues can provide feedback through the in-game customer service.

The developers have made adjustments to the following content.

Updates

Adjustment of Shard Cards in Shard Clash

The Shard Card “Itchy Triggers” has been adjusted. It no longer interrupts the process of planting and defusing converters.

Bug fixes

General

Fixed the issue where footsteps can be heard by enemies at close range while walking and aiming down sights.

Fixed a display issue with certain limited-purchase items in the store.

Fixed an issue with the abnormal distribution of some event rewards.

Fixed an issue where banned accounts did not display their ban status on player profiles.

Fixed an issue where custom colors for certain melee weapon skins did not take effect after being equipped.

Interface

Fixed multiple translation issues in various languages.

Corrected the erroneous description of the Lancer Statue in German.

Fixed the issue where the ban duration and ID were missing from ban information in various languages.

Fixed issues where the descriptions of some challenges were unclear.

System

Fixed an issue where the chat channels were not functioning properly in certain server regions.

Fixed the issue where the Imp loading screen appeared during matches under network fluctuations.

Fixed an issue where players were unable to reconnect to matches in certain situations.

Fixed an issue where a match could not end properly under specific circumstances.

The developers have also advised players to be patient if they encounter temporary matchmaking issues, as these will be resolved quickly.

