FragPunk patch notes (March 12, 2025): Outbreak game mode update, bug fixes, and more

A new set of FragPunk patch notes have gone live on March 12, 2025 (March 13 for some regions). With the latest update, developers have introduced numerous changes to the ongoing Outbreak game mode, making certain quality of life updates to improve the gameplay experience. Starting from changing, reducing the Shard Point gain for parasites when infecting survivors, and increasing Shard Point gain for survivors in the game.

This article will provide a detailed brief on the latest FragPunk patch notes for March 12, 2025. Read below to know more.

FragPunk patch notes for March 12, 2025

Here's a detailed look into the newly released FragPunk patch notes for March 12, 2025. Below, you will also find a developer note released with said patch notes:

Dear Lancers, there will be a hotfix update on March 12th. This will not interrupt your experience and you can keep playing the game as usual while it happens. If you encounter temporary matchmaking issues, please be patient. They will be resolved quickly. We apologize for any inconvenience. In this update, we have made adjustments to the following content:

Updates

Outbreak Mode

Reduced the Shard Point gain for parasites when infecting survivors.

Reduced the Shard Point gain for parasites when taking damage.

Increased the Shard Point gain for survivors when dealing damage.

Increased the base melee damage of survivors.

Bug Fixes

General

Fixed an issue where there was occasional weapon spread when aiming down sights.

Fixed an issue where players could move outside the map boundaries in certain maps during Outbreak mode.

Fixed an issue where certain club challenges could not be completed.

Fixed an issue where the seasonal ranked reward "Flickering Flames" for Silver rank could not be used.

System

Fixed an issue where matchmaking could fail under certain special circumstances.

Fixed multiple instances of client freezes and crashes.

As evident, major changes have been introduced in Outbreak, and looking at the developers' quick response to community feedback, we believe FragPunk is right on track to becoming one of the best titles in the FPS genre. Furthermore, a number of bug fixes have also been implemented to improve the general gameplay experience for all players.

That's everything that you need to know about the latest FragPunk patch notes for March 12, 2025. For more related news and guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda's esports section.

