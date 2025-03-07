The FragPunk patch notes have been released alongside its global launch on March 6, 2025 (March 7, 2025 for some regions). The game has debuted featuring a number of games, a total of 21 weapons, a range of different character options to choose from, and of course, Shard Cards, which set it apart from all other FPS games.

This article will provide you with a detailed brief on the FragPunk patch notes for March 6, 2025. Read below to know more.

FragPunk patch notes for March 6, 2025

All game modes introduced FragPunk patch notes

A total of 5 gameplay modes are now available:

1. FragPunk's main mode is Shard Clash. This mode is subdivided into Standard, Advanced Standard, and Ranked modes.

In Shard Clash, you can play on the following 7 maps: Naos, Outpost, Tundra, Yggdrasil, Akhet, Black Market, and Dongtian (new).

2. Battle Rotation includes 4 modes: Team Deathmatch - Standard, Team Deathmatch - Random, Glunite Grab, and Free For All. These modes rotate every 15 minutes.

In Free For All, you can play on the following 7 maps: Naos, Outpost, Tundra, Yggdrasil, Akhet, Black Market, and Dongtian (new).

In Team Deathmatch - Standard, Team Deathmatch - Random, and Glunite Grab, you can play on the following 4 maps: Garden, Tzab, Yord, and Core (new).

3. Arcade Rotation includes 9 modes: Rocketeers, Melee Deathmatch, Mirror Clash, Sniper Deathmatch, Capture the Core, and more! These modes rotate every 3 days.

Arcade modes based on Shard Clash, like Mirror Clash, use Shard Clash maps.

In Capture the Core, you can play on the following 3 maps: Naos, Tundra, and Garden.

In the other Arcade modes, you can play on the following 4 maps: Garden, Tzab, Yord, and Core (new).

Permanent Arcade Modes include Outbreak (newly added), Duel Master, Scrimage. These modes will always be available.

As per the FragPunk patch notes, Outbreak, you can play on 2 exclusive maps: Defiled and Ghost Town (both newly added).

In Duel Master, you can play on an exclusive map: Arena.

In Scrimmage, the maps are the same as those in Shard Clash.

5. Training Mode and Custom Rooms: The newly revamped Training Base has opened, along with a new Map Training mode. Additionally, in Practice vs. AI mode, you can compete against AI enemies on Shard Clash maps.

All Lancers introduced with FragPunk patch notes

As per the latest FragPunk patch notes, the global launch for the title features a total of 13 Lancers, each with unique skills.

Broker: Inflicts high explosive damage and provides vision obstruction for his team.

Inflicts high explosive damage and provides vision obstruction for his team. Nitro: Operates a remote-controlled drone and provides tactical information to teammates.

Operates a remote-controlled drone and provides tactical information to teammates. Hollowpoint: Carries a charged sniper rifle, providing firepower and support to teammates from the rear.

Carries a charged sniper rifle, providing firepower and support to teammates from the rear. Jaguar: A skilled hunter who can set traps, excelling in defense.

A skilled hunter who can set traps, excelling in defense. Corona: Paves the way for the team with skills that allow him to dash forward and blind enemies.

Paves the way for the team with skills that allow him to dash forward and blind enemies. Serket: Can teleport behind enemies to rapidly diminish their forces.

Can teleport behind enemies to rapidly diminish their forces. Pathojen: Possesses healing and path-blocking skills to support her team.

Possesses healing and path-blocking skills to support her team. Zephyr: A stealth specialist who does her best work behind enemy lines.

A stealth specialist who does her best work behind enemy lines. Kismet: Able to sense enemies and evade damage by entering the Void.

Able to sense enemies and evade damage by entering the Void. Axon: Uses a modified guitar gun, sliding into battle and excelling in close-range combat.

Uses a modified guitar gun, sliding into battle and excelling in close-range combat. Spider: Sets up teleportation portals on the battlefield that keep the positions of him and his team unpredictable.

Sets up teleportation portals on the battlefield that keep the positions of him and his team unpredictable. Sonar : By mastering control of sound, she can detect enemy locations or conceal the whereabouts of her teammates.

: By mastering control of sound, she can detect enemy locations or conceal the whereabouts of her teammates. Chum (New!): Fights alongside his buddy Chomper! Together, they form an unbreakable defensive team!

All weapons released with FragPunk patch notes

A total of 19 primary and secondary weapons, along with 2 types of melee weapons, are now available. Each weapon has its own unique characteristics to help you defeat your enemies.

Discipline: An easy-to-control, stable assault rifle that deals impressive damage.

An easy-to-control, stable assault rifle that deals impressive damage. Fever: Difficult to control, but capable of high headshot damage.

Difficult to control, but capable of high headshot damage. Mad Dog-S: A silenced assassin SMG excelling at close-range combat.

A silenced assassin SMG excelling at close-range combat. Clampdown: An SMG with an extremely high rate of fire.

An SMG with an extremely high rate of fire. Boom Broom: A continuously firing shotgun that can shatter your enemies.

A continuously firing shotgun that can shatter your enemies. Meat Maker: A pump-action shotgun with more pellets that provides strong close-range defense.

A pump-action shotgun with more pellets that provides strong close-range defense. Ghost Pepper: An LMG with a continuously increasing rate of fire that easily takes on multiple enemies.

An LMG with a continuously increasing rate of fire that easily takes on multiple enemies. My Way: A quick-reloading, rapid-firing LMG with mobility in mind.

A quick-reloading, rapid-firing LMG with mobility in mind. Bad Reputation: A high-damage designated marksman weapon suitable for long-range combat.

A high-damage designated marksman weapon suitable for long-range combat. Bad Moon-S: A semi-automatic weapon that balances damage and rate of fire, with a unique silencer that catches enemies off guard.

A semi-automatic weapon that balances damage and rate of fire, with a unique silencer that catches enemies off guard. Resolver: A one-shot kill sniper rifle.

A one-shot kill sniper rifle. Cure-All: A pistol with unique blast firing that can handle various combat situations.

A pistol with unique blast firing that can handle various combat situations. Vicious: A hand cannon with high damage.

A hand cannon with high damage. Cold Shoulder: A fully automatic pistol with efficient firepower output and reliable accuracy.

A fully automatic pistol with efficient firepower output and reliable accuracy. Blaster: Can launch explosive bombs to damage enemies, preventing their advance.

Can launch explosive bombs to damage enemies, preventing their advance. Flasher: Can launch flashbang grenades to blind enemies.

Can launch flashbang grenades to blind enemies. Smoker: Can produce smoke to hinder enemy visibility.

Can produce smoke to hinder enemy visibility. Burner（New!): Can launch incendiary bombs to prevent enemy advances.

That's all there is to know about the latest FragPunk patch notes. For more related news and guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda's esports section.

