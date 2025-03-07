FragPunk "can't connect to server" error: Potential fixes and reasons

Running into a "can't connect to server" error in FragPunk is frustrating, but there are multiple ways to troubleshoot and potentially fix the problem. If you're struggling with this issue, you're not alone. Many players have reported problems, like server connection failures, login issues, and even crashes, preventing the game from launching.

In this guide, we’ll go over the possible causes of FragPunk’s server connection error and walk you through troubleshooting tips to potentially resolve them.

Possible reasons for FragPunk server connection error

There could be multiple reasons behind the FragPunk server connection error.

Internet connectivity problems can disrupt your ability to connect to the title, especially if you have an unstable or weak network signal. Another factor that could lead to connection problems is corrupted or missing game files.

Additionally, outdated drivers can interfere with server connections. In some cases, ISP restrictions or NAT issues can cause connectivity problems, particularly if your internet provider uses Carrier-Grade NAT (CGNAT).

Potential fixes for FragPunk server connection error

1) Check FragPunk’s server status

Before troubleshooting your own connection, verify if the issue is on FragPunk’s end. Here’s how:

Visit FragPunk’s official website or social media accounts for any maintenance announcements or known server issues.

Use services like Downdetector to check if other players are experiencing similar connection problems.

If the game servers are down, your only option is to wait until they are back online.

2) Disable VPNs and proxies

If you're using a VPN or proxy, try disabling it before launching FragPunk. Some game servers restrict connections from VPNs, which could be causing the issue.

3) Allow FragPunk through your firewall and antivirus

Your security software might be blocking FragPunk’s connection to its servers. Here’s how to fix it:

Windows Firewall:

Open Windows Security → Go to Firewall & Network Protection.

Click on "Allow an app through firewall."

Locate FragPunk and ensure it’s allowed on both Private and Public networks.

Antivirus Software:

Temporarily disable your antivirus and check if the game connects. If disabling it works, add the title as an exception in your antivirus settings

4) Verify and repair game files

Corrupted game files can prevent proper server connections. Here’s how to check and repair them:

Steam Users:

Open Steam → Go to Library.

Right-click on FragPunk → Select Properties.

Navigate to Local Files and click on Verify Integrity of Game Files.

Epic Games Users:

Open the Epic Games Launcher.

Find FragPunk, click on the three dots next to it, and select Verify.

5) Update network drivers

Outdated network drivers can cause server connection errors. To update them, follow these steps:

Open Device Manager on Windows.

Expand Network Adapters.

Right-click your active connection and select Update Driver.

Choose Search Automatically for Updated Drivers.

With these potential fixes, you should be back in action in no time. If none of these options work, contacting FragPunk’s support team or your ISP might be your next best move.

