Free Fire APK under 50MB: Download link for global Android users

Every few months, updates are incorporated into Garena Free Fire. And alongside them, a variety of new features are added. Yesterday, i.e., June 8th, the OB28 version was released worldwide.

Some of the key additions to the latest iteration include a new weapon, character, grenade, pet, etc. Players can get access to the Free Fire OB28 update using the Google Play Store or Apple Store.

Android users can also go ahead and download the APK file to install the new version of Free Fire. This article provides a detailed step-by-step guide on how users can do so.

How to download Free Fire’s APK file under 50 MB

Free Fire OB28 update APK file: Click here

Disclaimer: The size of the APK file is around 45 MB. After installing it, players will have to download the OBB and other additional resources in-game. Hence, they must ensure that their device has sufficient storage space before proceeding with the download.

Here are the steps by which players can install Free Fire using the APK:

Step 1: Users must download the Free Fire OB28 update APK file using the link provided above.

Step 2: Once the download ends, players should locate and install the game. Also, they should enable the “Install from Unknown Source” setting if it hasn’t been done earlier.

Step 3: Finally, players can open Free Fire.

Step 4: After downloading the required resources to run the game, users can log in to their accounts to enjoy the quick-paced title.

If players encounter an error while installing the APK that there was a problem parsing the package, they can consider re-downloading it and following the steps given above.

Features of the OB28 update

Given below are some of the features of the OB28 update:

New character - D-Bee

New pet - Dr. Beanie

Adjustment in the revival points

Character balancing

Clash Squad changes

Weapon balancing

New grenade - Ice grenade

New weapon - Mini UZI

Readers can click here to check out the complete patch notes.

