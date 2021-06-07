Free Fire Bangladesh server arrives tomorrow: Everything you need to know

On May 24th, Garena announced that it will be launching an exclusive Free Fire server for Bangladesh.

With a dedicated server, players across the country will enjoy exclusive in-game events and a better BR experience. They will also have a chance to participate in numerous tournaments and leagues.

In the announcement, Garena said:

“Free Fire is bringing a dedicated server to Bangladesh so that all our Bangladeshi fans can get an exceptional and local gaming experience!”

The pre-registration cycle for the server went live on the very same day, i.e., May 24th. The phase will end on June 7th, i.e., today.

Players who pre-register for the server will win a series of rewards, including BD T-shirts. In addition to this, they will also receive a mask and a machete skin after the game hit the 3 million and 8 million pre-registration milestones.

Inviting the friends will net numerous rewards

Inviting friends to pre-register for the server will also net players some rewards. However, there are specific criteria that must be met.

How to pre-register for Free Fire's dedicated Bangladesh server

Players from countries other than Bangladesh should refrain from pre-registering for the server because once their data has been transferred, it will be permanent.

Players can follow the steps given below to pre-register themselves for the exclusive Bangladesh server:

Step 1: Players should open Garena Free Fire and click on the calendar icon.

Press pre-register button

Step 2: They should then select the Bangladesh Server section under the Events tab.

Step 3: Players can click on the "Pre-register" button to complete the process.

Accidental pre-registration

Response of Garena Free Fire in the comment section

Players who have accidentally registered for the server do not need to worry, as Garena has addressed this issue multiple times.

The developers have revealed that even if players have accidentally registered for the server, their ID will not be transferred and will stay on their current server.

Partner Program

The partner program has been extended to content creators in Bangladesh

Free Fire’s Partner Program has now been extended to content creators in Bangladesh. The eligibility criteria are listed below:

Minimum subscriber count for YouTube: 100k

Minimum follower count for Facebook: 100k

Minimum follower count for TikTok: 200k

However, fulfilling these criteria does not guarantee a spot in the program since there are only a limited number of slots.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh