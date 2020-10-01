Free Fire is an immensely popular battle royale game on the mobile platform. This popularity could be credited to all the unique events which are periodically added to the game by the developers. Recently, they added the ‘Crack the Safe’ event, which given the users an opportunity to get permanent fashion items and bundles for free.

In this event, players are required to guess the code of a given safe to unlock the reward. There are 4 levels of safes to unlock. The first level requires 1 digit, the second one, 2 digits, the third one, 4, and the final safe can be unlocked when 3 friends enter their Secret Codes.

Each player receives one guess per match, with a maximum of 10 guesses per day. They will also be provided with a clue about the range of the code number.

However, many players are finding it quite hard to guess the right code for the safes. In this article, we provide you with a step by step guide to unlocking safes across the four levels in Free Fire.

Free Fire Crack the safe code: How to unlock all the safes

Since the codes vary from player to player, there is no sure-shot method of finding them. However, you can follow a logical method to guess the code in this unqiue Free Fire event.

There are several approaches to guessing the code - one would be to divide the range into halves, while the other would be guessing from both the ends.

Level 1

At this level, the code ranges from 0-9.

Depending upon then range of the clue, divide it into half. Suppose the range of the code is given as 6-9, then go with 8 to narrow down the search until you find the code.

Another way could be to guess 3, and if the range is on the upper side, then guess 7.

So, you will find a definitive range, either in between the two numbers, or higher than 7. If it is in between 3-7, then you can guess 5 and continue this pattern till you find the code.

Level 2

At this level, the code ranges from 0-99.

You can follow the same approaches as level 1 - either dividing by half, or guessing both the ends to find a definitive range.

You could begin with 50. Suppose the range is 51-99, you can guess 75 and then continue dividing the clue range by half until the final code is found.

You can also begin with guessing 30 and then 70, and if the clue range in between the numbers, you can guess 50 to further narrow the range. If it is found on either end that it is less than 30 or 70, then you can guess 15 or 85, respectively.

Level 3

At this level, the code ranges from 0-9999.

It gets slightly tricky here. You could take a different approach - first begin guessing for every two thousands: 8000, 6000, 4000, 2000.

If you get a clue that the code is between 6001 and 8000, you can guess 7000 and then follow a similar sequence as used at level 2.

