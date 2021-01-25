Free Fire diamonds top-up: All you need to know about purchasing the in-game currency in 2021

Garena Free Fire is amongst the most popular BR titles on the mobile platform. Since its release over three years back, the game has witnessed a sharp rise in popularity and has amassed a massive player base due to the unique aspects that it offers.

Diamonds are one of the in-game currencies of Free Fire. They are used for various purposes, and players can acquire different items, including costumes, skins, characters, pets, emotes, and more via diamonds.

However, they aren’t free, and users have to spend money from their own pockets to procure this currency. But there are various means by which players can buy diamonds.

This article looks at all that players need to know about purchasing the in-game currency in 2021.

All details about Free Fire diamonds top-up

As mentioned earlier, there are several methods for players to purchase the in-game currency:

#1 - In-game

In-game top-ups

Players can directly purchase diamonds in-game. Moreover, the developers add various top-up events that provide users with better deals. They can follow the steps below to buy the in-game currency:

Step 1: Open Garena Free Fire and click the diamond icon on the top of the lobby screen.

Step 2: Several top-up options appear on the screen, and users can choose the required number of diamonds to purchase.

After a successful payment, the diamonds will get credited to the users’ accounts.

Here are the prices of the in-game top-ups:

INR 80 - 100 diamonds

INR 250 - 310 diamonds

INR 400 - 520 diamonds

INR 800 - 1060 diamonds

INR 1600 - 2180 diamonds

INR 4000 - 5600 diamonds

#2 - Top-up websites

There are numerous top-up websites like Codashop and Games Kharido that players can utilize. The cost of diamonds may vary with each website, and it also depends on the country of the users.

Codashop

Codashop

Users can follow these steps to purchase diamonds from Codashop:

Step 1: Visit the website of Codashop here.

Step 2: Choose the “Free Fire” option and enter the Player ID in the text field.

Step 3: Select the required recharge/top-up (diamonds) and payment option.

The diamonds will soon be added to their accounts after the payment gets processed.

Games Kharido

Games Kharido

Here are the steps to buy the in-game currency via Games Kharido:

Step 1: Visit the website of official Games Kharido here.

Step 2: Click the “Free Fire” option and log in using any of the two methods available.

Step 3: Select the top-up option and mode of payment.

Diamonds will soon get credited to the accounts of the users after completing the purchase.

