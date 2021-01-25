Create
Free Fire Republic Day event: Login rewards for all days revealed

The Free Fire Republic Day event (Image via Free Fire/ Facebook)
Aniket Thakkar
ANALYST
Modified 25 Jan 2021, 11:40 IST
Feature
A few days back, the developers of Free Fire revealed the Republic Day event's details. These events provide users with an opportunity to acquire various exclusive in-game items. The login event is already underway, and players can collect the Alvaro character and an XM8 – Abyssal by logging in today.

This article provides a list of all the login rewards that players can collect from the Free Fire Republic Day event.

Free Fire Republic Day Event: Login rewards

Players can obtain numerous rewards, including characters and gun skins, from the cumulative log in/check-in rewards. The rewards section has been divided into 'Daily Party Rewards 1-5' and 'Daily Party Rewards 6-9'.

Here is a complete list of rewards that players can obtain from the Daily Party Rewards:

Daily Party Rewards 1-5 (January 25th, 4 AM IST to February 6th, 3:59 AM IST)

  • Alvaro – Login 1 day
  • XM8 - Abyssal – Login 1 day
  • Jota – Login 2 days
  • AN94 - Spikey Spine – Login 2 days
  • Chrono – Login 3 days
  • M1014 - Wasteland – Login 3 days
  • Kapella – Login 4 days
  • P90 - The Punishers – Login 4 days
  • Luqueta – Login 5 days
  • SCAR – Mystic Seeker – Login 5 days
Daily Party Rewards 6-9 (January 25th, 4 AM IST to February 6th, 3:59 AM IST)

  • Clu – Login 6 days
  • M60 - Captain Bubble – Login 6 days
  • Wolfrahh – Login 7 days
  • AWM - Duke Swallowtail – Login 7 days
  • Dasha – Login 8 days
  • M79 - Hipster Bunny – Login 8 days
  • Jai – Login 9 days
  • Swallowtail Weapon Loot Crate – Login 9 days
  • Weapon Royale Voucher – Login 9 days
  • AK47 - Valentines – Login 9 days

It is crucial to note that characters and gun skins obtained from the login reward will not be permanent and available for a limited time. The players will have each item for only seven days.

Players have to log in for a specific number of days to collect these rewards. They can do it for nine days during the event's entire duration to obtain all the items.

Users can follow these steps to collect the rewards:

Press the event icon
Press the event icon

Step 1: They have to press the event icon and select the '26/1 Republic Day' tab.

Step 2: They must press the Daily Party Rewards section.

Press the claim button
Press the claim button

Step 3: Games can select the claim button beside the corresponding rewards to collect them.

Published 25 Jan 2021, 11:40 IST
Garena Free Fire Free Fire Guide Free Fire Update
