SK Sabir Boss vs Happy Prince Gaming: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Content creation and streaming related to Garena Free Fire has witnessed a sharp rise during the past few years. Now, they have become a viable career option for several players.

SK Sabir Boss and Happy Prince Gaming are two prominent Free Fire YouTubers. They create content related to various aspects of the quick-paced battle royale title.

The players currently boast massive subscriber counts of over 3.43 million and 3.06 million, respectively. This article takes a look at their stats in Free Fire and compares them.

SK Sabir Boss’ Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 55479535.

Lifetime stats

SK Sabir Boss has competed in 26928 squad matches and has emerged on top on 8757 occasions, having a win percentage of 32.52%. With 95101 frags, he has a K/D ratio of 5.23.

In the duo mode, the Indian YouTuber has played 2971 games and has bettered his foes in 607 of them for a win rate of 20.43%. In the process, he has registered 8053 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.41.

The player has won 142 of the 1612 solo matches, converting to a win ratio of 8.80%. He has bagged 3249 kills with a K/D ratio of 2.21.

Ranked stats

SK Sabir Boss has participated in 575 squad games in the current ranked season and has secured 115 victories, translating to a win ratio of 20.00%. He has accumulated 1474 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 3.20.

The YouTuber has also played 93 duo matches and has 11 wins, maintaining a win percentage of 11.82%. He has notched 239 frags for a K/D ratio of 2.91.

SK Sabir Boss has played 21 solo games and has killed 14 enemies at a K/D ratio of 0.67.

Happy Prince Gaming’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 124618683.

Lifetime stats

Happy Prince Gaming has competed in 7310 squad matches to date and has a win tally of 1594, retaining a win percentage of 21.80%. He has racked up 20466 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.58.

Coming to the duo mode, the player has 1319 games to his name and has remained unbeaten in 261 of them, corresponding to a win ratio of 19.78%. With a K/D ratio of 3.35, he has 3544 kills.

Lastly, the content creator has played 1326 solo matches and has 146 first-place finishes at a win rate of 11.01%. He has collected 3345 kills, ensuring a K/D ratio of 2.83.

Ranked stats

Happy Prince Gaming has contended in 178 squad games in the ongoing ranked season and has emerged victorious in 25 of them, equating to a win ratio of 14.04%. He has killed a total of 653 enemies in these matches for a K/D ratio of 4.27.

The content creator has played 15 duo matches and has one Booyah, leading to a win percentage of 6.66%. He has 52 frags, managing a K/D ratio of 3.71.

Happy Prince Gaming has taken part in 10 solo games and has secured 16 kills at a K/D ratio of 1.60.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire.

Comparison

Both the YouTubers have incredible stats in Garena Free Fire. SK Sabir Boss is ahead on both the fronts - K/D and win rate in the duo and squad modes in the lifetime stats. Also, Happy Prince Gaming has the edge in the solo mode.

SK Sabir Boss has a higher win rate in the duo and squad modes in the ranked stats, while Happy Prince Gaming has a higher K/D ratio.

Coming to the solo mode, both the YouTubers are yet to register a win. However, Happy Prince Gaming has a K/D ratio of 1.60.

