Free Fire download on Jio Phone: All videos suggesting it's a possibility are fake

Garena Free Fire is a popular battle royale-based video game which is played by millions of players worldwide. This title has also actively been promoting eSports leagues and tournaments all over the world.

Just like other BR games, players have to fight for survival and try to be the last one standing on the island by escaping the blue zone or defeating other players. This title also has a vast number of characters who each have special abilities, which assists players on the battleground.

Free Fire has been the go-to alternative for many PUBG Mobile lovers in the nation, and many eSports stars have shifted to it. But this has also seen a lot of fraudulent tools and sites come up on the internet claiming to provide unique features to the users.

In this article, we look at some videos which claim that Garena's offering is playable on the Jio Phone.

Can be Free Fire be downloaded and played on Jio Phone?

There are many videos on the internet which showcase Free Fire being playable on the Jio Phone. However, they are fake, and this device cannot run the game. The Jio Phone has a RAM of 512 MB, which is significantly less to run a fully graphics-based game like Free Fire.

Moreover, it runs on KaiOS, which is not compatible with the game, which only supports Android and iOS devices.

Moreover, Jio Phone comes with a retro keypad, which makes it impossible for players to run Free Fire, as they are no screen touch options available, mitigating many essential controls.

Most of these videos are just cheap attempts for gaining views on the internet, and downloading the game on the device might bring in some serious security concerns, which might violate the mobile phone's privacy.

Some videos also target audiences in an attempt to sell their original advertisements to the viewers instead of providing the promised game.

Such videos also have frequent cuts in them, which suggest that they are just imitating the gameplay on the device. However, they might only be running a video on the Jio Phone, which could convince viewers to download their malicious programs instead of the game.

