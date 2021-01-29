Create
Free Fire Elite Pass Season 33: Release date, theme, leaked free rewards, and more

Details about the Free Fire Elite Pass Season 33 (Image via ff.garena.com)
Nishant Thakkar
ANALYST
Modified 29 Jan 2021, 09:49 IST
Feature
Garena Free Fire offers users an extensive collection of cosmetic items like costumes. All such items enable them to customize the visual aspect of the game to a certain extent.

The Elite Pass is one of the most desirable assets in Free Fire. It is the game's tier-based reward system, and users have an opportunity to obtain various items from it. The developers of Free Fire release a new Elite Pass every month.

The ongoing pass (Season 32) will conclude in a few days, i.e., January 31st, and fans are excited for the upcoming Elite Pass Season 33. Here's a look at the release date, theme, leaked free rewards, and more of this pass in Free Fire.

Free Fire Elite Pass Season 33: All details

Release date, theme, and cost

The theme of the upcoming pass will be ‘Fuji Folklore,’ and the Elite Pass Season 33 comes out on February 1st. Pre-orders have already begun in-game at the cost of 999 diamonds.

Users will receive the ‘Fuji Folklore Surfboard’ for pre-ordering the pass.

The pre-orders for the pass have commenced
The cost of the two paid variants of pass - Elite Pass and Elite Bundle - is expected to remain the same, 499 and 999 diamonds, respectively.

Leaked free rewards

Free rewards for the Elite Pass Season 33 were leaked a while ago:

(Image via Free Fire World / YouTube)
(Image via Free Fire World / YouTube)
(Image via Free Fire World / YouTube)
Users can check out this video to get a glimpse of all the leaked rewards:

How to pre-order the Free Fire Elite Pass Season 33

How to pre-order the pass
Players can follow the below steps to do so:

Step 1: They have to open Free Fire and click the ‘Elite Pass’ icon on the lobby.

Step 2: They then must tap the ‘Pre-Order’ button, as shown in the below photo:

Click the pre-order button
Step 3: Lastly, they may press the ‘999 Diamonds’ option to pre-order the pass. 

Published 29 Jan 2021, 09:49 IST
Garena Free Fire Free Fire Guide Free Fire Update
