Free Fire Elite Pass Season 33: Release date, theme, leaked free rewards, and more

Garena Free Fire offers users an extensive collection of cosmetic items like costumes. All such items enable them to customize the visual aspect of the game to a certain extent.

The Elite Pass is one of the most desirable assets in Free Fire. It is the game's tier-based reward system, and users have an opportunity to obtain various items from it. The developers of Free Fire release a new Elite Pass every month.

The ongoing pass (Season 32) will conclude in a few days, i.e., January 31st, and fans are excited for the upcoming Elite Pass Season 33. Here's a look at the release date, theme, leaked free rewards, and more of this pass in Free Fire.

Free Fire Elite Pass Season 33: All details

Release date, theme, and cost

The theme of the upcoming pass will be ‘Fuji Folklore,’ and the Elite Pass Season 33 comes out on February 1st. Pre-orders have already begun in-game at the cost of 999 diamonds.

Users will receive the ‘Fuji Folklore Surfboard’ for pre-ordering the pass.

The pre-orders for the pass have commenced

The cost of the two paid variants of pass - Elite Pass and Elite Bundle - is expected to remain the same, 499 and 999 diamonds, respectively.

Leaked free rewards

Free rewards for the Elite Pass Season 33 were leaked a while ago:

Users can check out this video to get a glimpse of all the leaked rewards:

How to pre-order the Free Fire Elite Pass Season 33

How to pre-order the pass

Players can follow the below steps to do so:

Step 1: They have to open Free Fire and click the ‘Elite Pass’ icon on the lobby.

Step 2: They then must tap the ‘Pre-Order’ button, as shown in the below photo:

Click the pre-order button

Step 3: Lastly, they may press the ‘999 Diamonds’ option to pre-order the pass.

