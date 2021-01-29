Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) vs PK Parwez (PK Gamers): Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Amitbhai, aka Desi Gamers, is one of the most popular Indian Free Fire YouTubers. He currently has around 7.97 million subscribers on his channel.

PK Parwez, on the other hand, runs a YouTube channel called PK Gamers alongside PK Karan. The channel has over 2.8 million subscribers.

This article compares the two content creators' stats in Garena Free Fire.

Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID is 206746194.

Lifetime stats

Amitbhai’s lifetime stats

Amitbhai has played 7652 squad matches and has triumphed in 2137 of them, making his win rate 27.92%. He has racked up 19815 frags at a K/D ratio of 3.59 in this mode.

In the duo mode, the popular YouTuber has played 4068 games and has won on 717 occasions, maintaining a win rate of 17.62%. With 10666 kills to his name, he has a K/D ratio of 3.18 in these matches.

Amitbhai has also played 3240 solo games and has 262 victories, translating to a win rate of 8.08%. In the process, he has bagged 7152 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.40.

Ranked stats

Amitbhai’s ranked stats

Amitbhai has played 273 squad games in the ongoing ranked season and has secured 64 victories, maintaining a win rate of 23.44%. He has 660 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.16.

The content creator has also played 125 ranked duo matches and has 16 wins to his name, making his win rate 12.80%. He has registered 359 frags at a K/D ratio of 3.29 in this mode.

Amitbhai has won 4 of the 66 ranked solo games that he has played, translating to a win rate of 6.06%. He has accumulated 169 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.73.

PK Parwez’s Free Fire ID and stats

PK Parwez’s Free Fire ID is 305998024.

Lifetime stats

PK Parwez’s lifetime stats

PK Parwez has played 6946 squad games to date and has emerged victorious in 1021 of them, maintaining a win rate of 14.69%. With a K/D ratio of 3.35, he has 19874 kills in this mode.

When it comes to the duo mode, the content creator has played 1783 matches and has secured 174 victories, translating to a win rate of 9.75%. He has notched up 4598 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.86.

PK Parwez has also played 3281 solo games and has triumphed in 213 of them, making his win rate 6.49%. He has 7790 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.54 in this mode.

Ranked stats

PK Parwez’s ranked stats

PK Parwez has played 590 squad matches in the current ranked season and has 70 Booyahs, making his win rate 11.86%. He has 2145 frags in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 4.13.

The YouTuber has also played 53 ranked duo games and has triumphed in 7 of them, maintaining a win rate of 13.20%. He has racked up 190 kills at a K/D ratio of 4.13 in this mode.

PK Parwez has played 13 ranked solo matches and has a single win to his name, translating to a win rate of 7.69%. He has accumulated 32 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.67.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire.

Comparison

Both Amitbhai and PK Parwez are skilled Garena Free Fire players who boast incredible stats in the game.

In the lifetime duo and squad matches, Amitbhai has the edge over PK Parwez in terms of K/D ratio and win rate. When it comes to the lifetime solo mode, PK Parwez has a better K/D ratio while Amitbhai has a higher win rate.

In the ranked squad games, Amitbhai has a higher win rate while PK Parwez has a superior K/D ratio. Meanwhile, Amitbhai has a higher K/D ratio in the ranked solo matches while PK Parwez has edge in terms of win rate.

However, in the ranked duo games, PK Parwez has overall better stats than Amitbhai.

